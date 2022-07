SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate in San Antonio is the highest it has been since the Omicron variant-fueled surge at the beginning of the year. San Antonio’s Metro Health Department said Tuesday that the positivity rate is at 25.45 percent (it last reached that number in February), and the seven-day moving average is at 949 new cases.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO