ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post
 4 days ago

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Winding Way Road undergoes a range of improvements

Recent improvements to Winding Way Road in Boones Mill will hopefully address the road’s erosion problem. The Virginia Department of Transportation still needs to do some paving, but workers completed most of the drainage work on Winding Way in June, including new and improved gravel, rock, grading and ditch work.
BOONES MILL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy