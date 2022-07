MARION, IL — Do you have documents you need to shred? The next Super Shredder event will be held Thursday, July 7, in Marion, Illinois. This Super Shredder Thursday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or until the trucks are full — at the SIU Credit Union at 2809 Outer Drive in Marion.

MARION, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO