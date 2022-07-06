ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists Behind BBC Hen Do Comedy; ITV Melissa Caddick Doc; BBC Children’s Alan Carr; Austrian Tax Incentive – European Briefs

By Max Goldbart, Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eC6N1_0gWCpz8r00
Caroline Moran

I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists Behind BBC Hen Do Comedy

I May Destroy You producer Various Artists Limited has been greenlit for a BBC Two comedy about a hen weekend that goes wrong. Henpocalypse!, from Hullraisers creator Caroline Moran, takes five women who headed out on a weekend of a lifetime to celebrate Zara’s engagement only to be interrupted by the end of the world. They subsequently have to wait it out in an isolated holiday cottage in Wales and, emerging from quarantine into the harsh new post-apocalyptic world, find the male population has almost entirely been wiped out. BBC Head of Comedy Tanya Qureshi described the show as “very funny with an incredible collection of women at the heart of it.” Various Artists was behind Michaela Coel’s smash hit I May Destroy You for the BBC and HBO and has also produced British comedies including Sally4Ever and Dead Pixels.

ITV Doc To Spotlight Australian Millionairess Melissa Caddick

The story of Australian millionairess Melissa Caddick, who went for a morning run in Sydney in November 2020 and never returned home, is to be explored in an ITV documentary from Fremantle-backed Naked, while ITV has acquired the drama about her life, Vanishing Act (working title). Life and Limb: The Missing Millionairess will spotlight a story that gripped Australia, after Caddick’s body was found 250 miles south of Sydney by surfers before it transpired that she had cheated 74 victims, including friends and family, out of AUD$23M ($15.6M). ITV Factual Controller Jo Clinton-Davis said the doc will deliver a “compelling insight into this deeply intriguing case with sharp focus on the victims who have lost so much as well as shedding light on the continuing mystery of Melissa’s disappearance and the millions of dollars yet to be recovered.”

BBC Children’s Unveils Shows Including Alan Carr Football Series

The BBC Children’s team has unveiled a raft of commissions including an Alan Carr-narrated football series and a So Awkward spin-off. The corporation said the shows from Patricia Hidalgo’s division “reflect the lives of children in the UK, with every age able to see something of themselves.” Leading the pack is CBBC’s Football Academy, in which Drag Race UK judge Carr narrates the comings and goings of Southampton FC’s youth academy, with England internationals James Ward-Prowse and Theo Walcott set to take part. Live-action TV movie So Awkward: Kids Camp is a spin-off of smash hit So Awkward as host Lily Hampton takes kids on a summer camp, while A Kind of Spark tells the inspirational story of Addie, a bright and sparky autistic girl dreaming of acceptance in a conservative community. Meanwhile, Digital Girl is the first of a number of animations to be unveiled over the next few months, with Hidalgo recently announcing a tripling of animation spend. That show will follow Digital Girl and Hack Girl, who engage in an epic battle for the future of Frisco City. On pre-school channel CBeebies, shows including Olga Da Polga, based on the books by Paddington author Michael Bond, have been greenlit alongside Roots & Fruits and Vida the Vet. Hidalgo said: “I am excited to see the wide range of content and high quality titles we have secured for children of all ages and their families to enjoy together over the coming months”

Austria Confirms Film And TV Production Tax Incentive Model

Austria’s lawmakers are pushing ahead with a tax incentive initiative to attract more international film and TV projects to the European country. This model will include a non-repayable 35% subsidy of spend reported in Austria on productions, 5% of which will relate to climate-friendly criteria. Films and series of any length, and international TV and streaming co-productions will be favored. The incentive will not be limited in time and have a budgetary cap. It comes into force on January 1, 2023. WB Secretary General said Kurt Egger said: “The international film industry is strongly influenced by globalization and competition. Numerous countries in Europe are already strategically using incentive models for the film industry in order, among other things, to increase added value in their own country, attract investments and create jobs. Austria has been falling behind here for years and is no longer up to date. It is all the more important that Austria finally follows suit and introduces an effective, modern funding instrument for the audiovisual sector.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Elspeth Tavares Dies: Former Business Of Film Founder & Editor Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Former trade editor and journalist Elspeth Tavares has passed away peacefully at her home in London following a short illness. Tavares was the founder, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Business of Film, an independent film industry trade publication founded in 1980. Educated in London, she began her career in publishing with London’s The Observer newspaper where she learned the printing and advertising sales business. Her success with the prestigious national newspaper led to an appointment with the UK’s film trade newspaper, Screen International, where she rose to the position of Managing Director, restructuring the company...
NFL
Deadline

Critical Hit & IFTA Winner ‘The Quiet Girl’ Picked Up By Bankside Films

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bankside Films has picked up world sales rights to Colm Bairéad’s critically acclaimed debut feature The Quiet Girl (An Cailin Ciuin), which won seven Irish Film and TV Awards earlier this year, including Best Film, Director and Lead Actress. Set in 1981 rural Ireland, the movie charts the story of a quiet, neglected girl who is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with her mother’s relatives for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in a house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Alan Carr
Deadline

‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Propels Illumination’s ‘Despicable Me’ Franchise Past $4B In Global Box Office

With Illumination/Universal’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru continuing its dastardly ways at the global box office, the origins story has propelled the Despicable Me franchise across the $4B mark worldwide. The Chris Meledandri-produced series was already the biggest animated franchise of all time, and now has another milestone to boot. Across all five films, the total is $4.012B. Bananas!
MOVIES
Deadline

Vernon Winfrey Dies: Father Of Oprah Winfrey Was 89

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,”Oprah Winfrey wrote. “We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.”. Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

‘The Sopranos’ Cast Pay Tribute To Co-Star Tony Sirico: “He Is Truly Irreplaceable”

Click here to read the full article. The cast of The Sopranos has paid tribute to Tony Sirico, who played the menacing, loyal Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in the classic HBO series. The actor died today at 79. Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, called him “truly irreplaceable.” Imperioli and Sirico starred starred together in one of the most critically acclaimed episodes of the gangster drama – “Pine Barrens” – when their characters get lost in the freezing snow in the woods, trying to chase down a Russian mobster who they thought they’d already killed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sirico’s death...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian#Itv#Tax Incentive#Bbc Children#European#Hbo#British#Fremantle
Deadline

Emmy-Nominated ‘This Is Us’, ‘When They See Us’ Actor Asante Blackk Signs With M88

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: M88 has signed Emmy- and Critics’ Choice Award-nominated actor Asante Blackk (This Is Us) for theatrical representation. Blackk found his breakout role in Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed limited series When They See Us for Netflix, which had him portraying Central Park Five member Kevin Richardson. His turn brought him a Critics’ Choice Award nomination as well as his first Emmy nom, which made him the TV Academy’s youngest actor nom of 2019. The 20-year-old most recently appeared on NBC’s hit show This Is Us opposite Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lyric Ross and more. His...
NFL
Deadline

Supreme Court Justices Face New Harassment After Activist Group Offers Bounty For Sightings

The harassment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a Washington, D.C. steakhouse may only be the appetizer to further incidents, if an activist group has its way. ShutDownDC is promising a bounty of $50 to anyone who provides a “confirmed sighting” of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts at any DC area public space, upping that to $200 if they remain in that location for a half-hour.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
Deadline

Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Actor Was 99

Larry Storch, the stand-up comic turned ubiquitous television actor who made an indelible impression as the bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on the 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. His death was announced on his Facebook page. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Snap Hires U.S. Secret Service Director As Chief Security Officer

James Murray, who announced his retirement from atop the Secret Service this week, will join Snap later this summer as chief security officer, the social media platform confirmed Thursday. He has been Secret Service director for three years and in law enforcement for nearly three decades. “We’re thrilled to welcome...
NFL
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Novel About Queen Charlotte In The Works From Julia Quinn & Shonda Rhimes

Click here to read the full article. Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes are teaming up on a Bridgerton prequel novel based on the upcoming Netflix spinoff series following Queen Charlotte’s rise to power for Avon Books. Timing of the book’s release is set to coincide with the show’s premiere. The Bridgerton prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. The character of Queen Charlotte is the creation of Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen. “Queen Charlotte has...
NFL
Deadline

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot At Campaign Event — Local Reports

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1.55 AM PT, July 8: Japanese broadcaster NHK is reporting former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot while giving a speech. He had been in critical condition for several hours prior but attempts to save him failed. A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the shooting, which happened near Kyoto in western Japan yesterday morning local time. PREVIOUSLY, 9.00 PM PT, July 7: Multiple media outlets reported that Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was shot while giving a speech in western Japan near Kyoto on...
NFL
Deadline

Twitter Chairman Says Company Plans Legal Action After Elon Musk Says He’s Terminating Merger Agreement — Update

Twitter chairman said that the company plans legal action after Elon Musk informed the company’s board that he is terminating his $44 billion merger agreement. Bret Taylor, chairman of the Twitter board of directors, wrote that the social media platform is “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”
BUSINESS
Deadline

Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Deadline

‘Brian’s Song’ Actor Billy Dee Williams, ‘Misery’ Director Rob Reiner Remember James Caan As Hollywood Pays Tribute To An Icon

Refresh for updates… Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its greatest: James Caan is being remembered today as one of the best actors of his generation. “Team Mates and friends till the end,” tweeted Billy Dee Williams, who co-starred with Caan in the 1971 TV-movie classic Brian’s Song. “RIP Jimmy.” Williams included what appears to be a recent photo of the two.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

100K+
Followers
32K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy