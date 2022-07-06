Teens now permitted to work longer hours during the summer. Here’s what changed.
Teens in New Jersey are now permitted to work longer hours during the summer after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bipartisan bill into law Tuesday.
The bill allows 16- and 17-year-olds to work up to 50 hours a week, and up to 10 hours a day during the summer. The law also clarifies the hours 14- and 15-year-olds can work -- up to 40 hours a week during the summer.
In addition, the process to get working papers will be simplified, though that begins next year.
