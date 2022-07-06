ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens now permitted to work longer hours during the summer. Here’s what changed.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Teens in New Jersey are now permitted to work longer hours during the summer after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bipartisan bill into law Tuesday.

The bill allows 16- and 17-year-olds to work up to 50 hours a week, and up to 10 hours a day during the summer. The law also clarifies the hours 14- and 15-year-olds can work -- up to 40 hours a week during the summer.

MORE: A summer job: Good for the teenage soul and wallet

In addition, the process to get working papers will be simplified, though that begins next year.

