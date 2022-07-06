ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Guitarist Carlos Santana collapses during performance in Michigan

By Domenick Candelieri
 4 days ago

CLARKSTON, Mich. — Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage Tuesday night during a concert in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, the artist’s team announced.

Santana was performing his Blessings and Miracles Tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, when he was about four or five songs into his set, sat down in front of the drums and collapsed backward, a concertgoer told TMZ .

A video tweet from Philip Lewis, senior front page editor for the Huffington Post, appears to show the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee waving to the crowd while being helped off the stage.

Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager, said on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s Facebook page that he was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and “is doing well.”

“The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Vrionis stated.

The 74-year-old has ties to the Tijuana, Mexico area after performing as a club musician during his teenage years.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

FOX59

California adds Indiana to travel list over transgender sports law

California added Indiana to its growing list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws it views as discriminatory against members of the LGBTQ community. The response comes after Indiana lawmakers passed House Bill 1041 and overrode a veto from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The law prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls school […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana saw biggest drop in gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The average national gas price soared to more than $5 per gallon in early June before finally beginning to taper off as the Fourth of July approached. As of Wednesday, the national average was $4.78, according to AAA. Indiana saw the largest monthly drop in price, down 34 cents per […]
FOX59

72-year-old man in hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A 72-year-old man from Illinois is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan by conservation officers and an off-duty Indy firefighter Sunday while visiting the Indiana Dunes. Indiana Conservation Officers on patrol at Indiana Dunes State Park were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the beach area after a state […]
PORTER COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Enjoy free iced tea from McAlister’s on July 21

Addicted to McAlister’s sweet tea? Mark your calendar for July 21, when 43 McAlister’s Deli locations around Indiana will give you an iced tea for Free Tea Day. Customers can score a free 32 oz. tea on that day and choose from sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet or teas with flavored shots. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

