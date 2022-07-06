ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hot, humid weather Wednesday with heat index values in the 100s; chance for strong storms around Charlotte

By Amanda Cox
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It will be another hot and humid day with highs topping out in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Heat index values will be in the lower 100s this afternoon, so find ways to stay cool! A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the area until 7 p.m. this evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDM2l_0gWCp0p900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIyKh_0gWCp0p900

Showers and storms will affect the region again as a stationary front remains just to our north. There is a slight risk for severe storms later today with heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSnzJ_0gWCp0p900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhyH6_0gWCp0p900

Little is expected to change through Saturday, so keep your eye to the sky for wet weather to pop up at times. It will also continue to feel like the 100s through the start of the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bjfq_0gWCp0p900

Some relief from the heat will finally come on Sunday as highs drop back into the 80s with a bit less humidity. Rain chances will be lower for the start of next week, but it will not completely clear out. Hopefully, we can get enough rain over the next several days to help the drought conditions across the Carolinas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXPpf_0gWCp0p900

Wednesday: Partly sunny, Showers/storms. Hi: 96

Tonight: Plenty of clouds, Spotty shower/storm. Low: 74

Thursday: Partly sunny & hot, Showers/storms. Hi: 95

