ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New eye drops promise to help you ditch the readers

By Angie Moreschi, WPXI-TV
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuCFY_0gWCoamn00

PITTSBURGH — If you have readers everywhere and still can’t find a pair when you need them, the idea of a simple eyedrop to help you ditch the readers is very appealing, but do they really work?

WPXI Consumer Investigator Angie Moreschi focuses in on the new Vuity Eye Drops to see how well they work to battle aging eyes.

Seeing young again

49-year-old Donald Davis sat in the patient chair at his Optometrist’s office in Warrendale and effortlessly read the small print on the eye chart card.

“4-2-8-3-6-5,” Davis said, easily reading numbers on the card and getting a “very good” from Dr. Chris Huffman, his optometrist with Everett and Hurite Eyecare Specialists.

Davis started using Vuity eyedrops a month ago and says they make a big difference for him.

“Just like when you put your over-the-counter readers on, it brings things closer, and I don’t have to stretch my arms out as wide,” Davis said.

How it works

The eye drops hit the market a few months ago with a TV commercial, catching the eye of a lot of folks who depend on readers every day.

Warrendale optometrist Dr. Chris Huffman says he has patients ask about them every day.

“It’s another tool in the battle to fight old age,” Huffman said.

Vuity is actually an old glaucoma drug, Pilocarpine, which was used to treat high pressure inside the eye. Now, it’s being repurposed to help older eyes focus up close.

“What it does, basically, is it shrinks the pupil, kind of un-dilates it, makes it smaller. By doing that, it changes your range of focus,” he said. “Basically, causing you to become more nearsighted.”

It’s called the pinhole effect. By making the pupil smaller, it limits the crisscrossing light rays entering your eye, so only more direct light hits what you’re trying to read. That reduces the blurriness and makes what you’re looking at more focused.

You can create the same effect with a simple trick. Make a fist with your hand and put it up to your eye like a telescope. When you look through the tiny hole and try to read something, it appears clearer. That life hack can help in a pinch to read a menu, perhaps, but in most cases isn’t very practical.

“You can’t walk around like this all day,” Huffman said, making a telescope with his hand and putting it up to his eye.

Limitations & side effects

There are limitations with the drops. Right now, they are only recommended for those 40 to 55 years old.

“The younger you are, the lower the correction you have, the better success you have,” Huffman explained.

51-year-old Jill Dugan has been using the Vuity for several months now and is pleased with the results.

“It has made a huge difference. I would actually say that it’s life changing,” Dugan said. “I can see my watch. I can see the phone. I can see the iPad that I use at work. It’s fantastic.”

One drop in each eye, once a day, is supposed to last 6 to 10 hours, but there are possible side effects.

“I had redness right upon instilling it and a brow headache, right across here,” Dugan said, motioning across her brows. “Both of those symptoms lasted about 15 minutes. Then, it didn’t really happen again after I had been using the drops for about two weeks.”

And Dr. Huffman says, in very rare cases, it can cause retinal detachment.

“That’s why we always have you come in and have an eye exam before we’d do any of this stuff, but it’s a very rare occurrence,” he said.

Driving at night is also not recommended when using the drops, because constricting the pupil makes it harder to see in dim light.

Also, if you wear contacts, you have to wait 10 minutes after putting drops in, before you can insert your lenses.

Cost & benefit

The drops are by prescription only, so you have to get an eye exam first. The cost is about 80-dollars a bottle, which should last about a month with regular daily use. Also, because it is not medically necessary, it is not covered by insurance.

Dugan says her drops last longer because she doesn’t use them every day — just for work three days a week and special occasions.

“If I’m going out to dinner or something like that, where I only need a couple of hours and don’t want to wear glasses, I have been using them for that,” she said. “It is absolutely worth it!”

Dr. Huffman says the drops aren’t right for everyone, but so far, people using them do seem to like them.

“It’s another tool in the toolbox to make people’s lives a little more convenient, more comfortable, less of a hassle,” he said.

(WATCH BELOW: Myrtle Beach doctor, paramedic save man from what could be worst viper bite ever survived)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Wholly Fully Hydrated: The benefits of starting your day with a glass of water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Vitally needed and taken for granted…let's talk about water. That's right, water, H2O. Specifically, our need for it when we wake up in the morning. We often talk about hydrating in the heat but really, we need to be doing it every day. Most of us don't give water much of a thought, let alone a morning priority, but maybe we should. As you sleep, you're using up the water in your body, perspiring, even just breathing…oh, obviously, you aren't taking any in. "When people get up in the morning and they want a big, huge drink...
PITTSBURGH, PA
popville.com

“Follow up on love and support for my mom”

Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out to send mail to my mom, and thank you to anyone who donated to her GoFundMe as well. My family and I appreciate your love and generosity! Receiving love for my mom means a lot, and weighs heavily in a time when there are not only rough times personally, but nationally/globally too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Artist teaches how to turn invasive Japanese knotweed into crafting material

When Albert Pantone runs out of paper, he just heads to the nearest stand of invasive Japanese knotweed. “We always think of trees when it comes to paper, but anything with fibers can be used to make paper,” said Pantone, owner of Knot Just Weeds in Braddock. “You can even use the fibers from dryer sheets to make it!”
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Women-Owned Market takes over the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lady entrepreneurs are taking over the Strip District.Women Who Rock is partnering with The Terminal for the Women-Owned Market and Concert Series. This happens on the second Saturday of each month until September. From three this afternoon until 6 PM, you can enjoy cocktails, food trucks, a shopping experience, and live music from Bryana Appley and Anna Hazo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrendale, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA gets look into how Amazon's Pittsburgh facilities prepare for Prime Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Millions of items are expected to be ordered next week through Amazon's Prime Day. The massive deals will run next Tuesday and Wednesday. Our area sees some of the most packages compared to other markets on the continent.  In a KDKA exclusive, we went to see how they are preparing for the influx of orders in our area and if any supply chain or worker shortages are impacting them.  Minutes after you hit send, an employee will grab your order and start the "journey of the package." The fulfillment center out near the Pittsburgh International Airport has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Where to Find Amazing Soft Serve Ice Cream Around Pittsburgh

The crew at Farmer x Baker, an outdoor cafe nestled on the banks of the Allegheny River at Allegheny RiverTrail Park, has seriously stepped up their soft-serve game this year. They’re using local oats to make their own vegan oat milk soft serve, available in a rotating list of seasonal flavors, like lemon safflower, carrot cake & olive oil swirl, hibiscus berry, organic rhubarb and sorrel (an herbaceous plant with a slightly sour taste).
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Agencies respond as overdoses surge through Allegheny County

Local agencies are struggling to respond to the sharp rise in overdose deaths that has swept the entire nation since early 2020. According to data released by Allegheny County on Friday, annual overdose deaths have risen from 492 in 2018 to 719 last year. The vast majority of these were caused by combinations of multiple drugs, with fentanyl and cocaine the most prevalent substances.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Two Women, Young Girl Shot at Multiple Times Overnight in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA – Two people were shot multiple times and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire on Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village. At around 12:38 am, police said at least 12 shots were fired, detected by the city’s ShotSpotter alert system. Upon arrival officers discovered two people were shot and two other people were otherwise injured at the scene. All four were transported to local hospitals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Eye Chart#Lenses#Vuity Eye Drops#Optometrist#Pilocarpine
CBS Pittsburgh

Banksville Subway hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department hit the Subway in Banksville with a consumer alert. The health department said the fast food joint on Banksville Road had unsafe temperatures for cold food and inadequate facilities to maintain food temperatures. According to the inspection report from Wednesday, some meat, tomatoes and veggie patties weren't being kept cold enough. The inspection report also lists other violations, like the only certified food protection manager being out sick.When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Listen up, Pittsburgh: Hit podcasts that cover local history

There are countless podcasts out there, enough to give anyone decision fatigue. To help narrow the choices, Pittsburgh City Paper put together a list of episodes from some of the biggest podcasts out there, all covering some aspects of the city's history. From true crime to architectural design, these will help you endure any menial task, mindless workday, or gym session.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: WPXI-TV names weekend morning anchor; Pittsburgh native exits 'Jeopardy!' role

Following the departure of news anchor Joe Arena, WPXI-TV reporter Alyssa Raymond will take over as Channel 11’s weekend morning anchor effective this weekend. A 2007 Moon Area High School grad, Raymond joined WPXI in 2020 and has been a general assignment reporter weekday mornings as well as a fill-in anchor (including weekend mornings), backup traffic anchor and breaking news desk anchor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSOC Charlotte

California girl struck by flying cellphone on Six Flags roller coaster, family says

VALENCIA, Calif. — A California girl is recovering from injuries after a flying cellphone struck her face while she was riding a roller coaster, her family said. According to KABC-TV and KNBC-TV, the incident occurred during the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Evie Evans, 8, of Riverside, was riding the Twisted Colossus when a loose cellphone hit her forehead, her mother, Della White, told the news outlets.
VALENCIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Upstreet Diner takes over former Pamela’s spot in Squirrel Hill

It is eight layers of a thin dough cheese pastry, two over-easy eggs, topped with hollandaise aioli and served with a side Israeli salad. Dishes such as that are on the menu at the newest eatery in Squirrel Hill. Upstreet Diner is located in the former Pamela’s on Murray Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 8-10

It’s the weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. The Lawrenceville Art Crawl is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday along Butler Street. The indoor and outdoor event will feature local businesses and venues with a collection of curated art and music. Organizers expect 10,000 attendees...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

PA issues spotted lanternfly warning

State leaders have issued another warning about the spotted lanternfly as more counties are added to the quarantine list. Washington, Armstrong and Indiana counties were added to the quarantine list this year - prohibiting the movement of the spotted lanternfly at any stage of life. The state's Agriculture secretary Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

'It was just gushing in:' Water main break in Brentwood affects service for multiple homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A water main break this morning has forced residents from their homes in Pittsburgh's Brentwood neighborhood. Neighbors said a couple of days ago they notice small amounts of running water coming from the top of the hill and didn't think much of it. That was until this morning when their yards and basements filled up with water. Those on Sunview Drive woke up without water this morning - that is, at least not where they wanted it. Pennsylvania American Water said an eight-inch water main broke this morning, affecting 20 homes. After customers called 911, the water was shut off, but not before the damage was done to their properties and the roads. Lisa Healy said residents on the street noticed the slow leak in recent days but thought it was drainage and said she's glad she has renter's insurance because her basement and garage are damaged from the flooding. "My basement, it just sounded like a waterfall, it's coming in from the walls, the support beam, the windows, it was just gushing in," she recalled. Penn-American Water said repairs are underway and they expect water to be back on by 5 p.m. today.
BRENTWOOD, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy