HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The permanent Hutchinson City Manager search process will really kick into gear next month. "Because of summer vacations and activities, we need to come up with a date," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "The consultant is gone this week out of the office and on the week of the 19th. If we would meet on August 1st in the evening, would that work for all of you?"

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO