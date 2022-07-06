ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

By Brittney Hazelton
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect allegedly goes into a Circle K and takes money from the register; When fleeing, the suspect is shot at by a witness....

www.ksla.com

Comments / 7

Charles Jefferson
3d ago

I just love a happy ending story!!! Y’all make sure to hug the dog !!!

Reply
10
Who cares
3d ago

Damn… Like I said a recent post… That use to be the best side of Shreveport… Looks like it basically turning into a ghetto… Glad they caught the POS…

Reply
2
 

