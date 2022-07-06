Suspect robbed Circle K; witness fired at suspect

The Minden Police Department is needing the public's assistance in helping to identify a male and female in connection with an Armed Robbery. The male entered a local convenience store and did brandish a small semi-automatic pistol telling the clerk to give him all the money from the safe. The male is described as a Black Male with a bald head and a small goatee with a mustache. He was wearing a black tank top shirt with gray or blue pants with draw strings and gray shoes with white soles.

MINDEN, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO