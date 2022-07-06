ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Embattled Johnson remains defiant as support slips away

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUazC_0gWCneLu00

Boris Johnson has insisted he will not leave No 10 despite a mounting revolt against his leadership.

Ministers and aides have continued to submit their resignations, while support is ebbing away from the Prime Minister among previously-loyal MPs.

But Mr Johnson is understood to have told allies that he is “not going anywhere” and his critics should “calm down”.

On Wednesday morning, Robin Walker resigned as schools standards minister, telling the Prime Minister the “great achievements” of the Government have become “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.

Will Quince quit as children and families minister, saying he could not accept being sent out to defend the Prime Minister on television with inaccurate information over the Chris Pincher row.

Treasury economic secretary John Glen quit, telling the Prime Minister he could not reconcile staying in the job with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”.

Laura Trott resigned as a ministerial aide, saying “trust in politics is – and must always be – of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost”, while Felicity Buchan also stood down as a parliamentary private secretary, calling for “fresh leadership”.

Their resignations followed a string of departures from the Government on Tuesday evening, led by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, who delivered broadsides at Mr Johnson as they quit their Cabinet posts.

Former health secretary Mr Javid is expected to add to Mr Johnson’s problems with a personal statement in the Commons on Wednesday.

This will come after the Conservative leader faces a potentially difficult session of Prime Minister’s Questions, while he will also have to endure a grilling by the Liaison Committee of select committee chairmen and women – including some senior Tory critics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJL30_0gWCneLu00

Education Select Committee chairman Rob Halfon, one of those who will question the Prime Minister, said he would back a change in leadership, criticising not only a “real loss of integrity” but also “a failure of policy”.

But Mr Johnson told friends he will continue to “smash on and deliver for the people who gave us a massive mandate”, the Daily Mail reported.

“Everyone just needs to calm down, stop bickering and let us get on with the job in hand.”

New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi hinted at reversing a planned rise in corporation tax as part of the effort to win over Tory MPs.

But the Cabinet reshuffle does not appear to have persuaded Mr Johnson’s critics to hold fire.

Mr Quince was one of the ministers sent on the airwaves to defend Mr Johnson’s position over Chris Pincher, who quit as deputy chief whip after allegedly assaulting two men while drunk at London’s Carlton Club.

The Prime Minister later acknowledged he had previously been informed of allegations against Mr Pincher dating back to 2019 and said he regretted keeping him in government beyond that point.

Mr Quince said he had received a “sincere apology” from Mr Johnson for being sent out with an “inaccurate” briefing about the Prime Minister’s knowledge of events.

But “I have no choice but to tender my resignation” as “I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith”.

Mr Walker’s resignation letter to the Prime Minister said: “Recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership.”

He added: “I have always believed it is the job of our party to strike the right balance between efficiency and compassion, but the image being projected from the struggles of the last few months is that we risk achieving neither.”

The Prime Minister’s authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his own MPs withdraw their support in June.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later that month triggered the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden, while there is still lingering anger over coronavirus lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Tory MPs are also uneasy about the Government’s high-spending, high-taxing approach as a result of the response to the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZpvz_0gWCneLu00

Mr Zahawi sought to reassure Conservatives that “nothing is off the table” when questioned about possibly scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April 2023.

“I will look at everything. There’s nothing off the table. I want to be one of the most competitive countries in the world for investment,” he told Sky News.

“I know that boards around the world, when they make investment decisions, they’re long term, and the one tax they can compare globally is corporation tax. I want to make sure that we are as competitive as we can be whilst maintaining fiscal discipline.”

The Prime Minister’s fate may ultimately lie with backbench MPs if the Tory 1922 Committee’s rules are changed to allow another confidence vote within 12 months.

Elections to the committee’s ruling executive are expected next week, which could then lead to a decision on changing the rules.

West Dorset MP Chris Loder told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think he does need to go.

“I think if he chooses not to, I think the 1922 Committee should act and I certainly would support that approach in the forthcoming 1922 elections.”

Lee Anderson, one of the MPs elected in 2019 in Red Wall seats who largely owe their political careers to the Prime Minister, said he too had lost faith in the leader.

The Ashfield MP pointed to the row over Mr Pincher’s appointment and said: “Integrity should always come first and sadly this has not been the case over the past few days.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

All the Tory MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list. The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.
POLITICS
The Independent

Grant Shapps unveils bid to become Conservative leader with swipe at ‘plotting’ rivals

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has launched his Conservative Party leadership bid with a swipe at his political rivals over their disloyalty to Boris Johnson. Mr Shapps said his main aim was to rebuild the economy so it was the biggest in Europe by 2050 and tackle the country’s cost of living crisis. He ruled out a general election and said he would produce an emergency budget, instructing his chancellor to cut personal tax for the most vulnerable and giving state support to firms with high levels of energy consumption, as reported by The Sunday Times.The 53-year-old, who is the MP...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Robin Walker
Person
Chris Loder
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt latest to enter race for Tory leader

Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt have become the latest Tory MPs to enter the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, with both of the former health secretaries pledging to cut taxes.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and transport secretary Grant Shapps also announced bids on Saturday, with foreign secretary Liz Truss expected to formally announce her leadership campaign on Monday on a ticket of “classic Conservative principles”.Launching his campaign, chancellor Mr Zahawi pledged to lower taxes for individuals, families and business and boost defence spending, while transport secretary Mr Shapps promised to end a period of “tactical government by an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘lobbied for City Hall job for young woman while they were in a relationship’

Boris Johnson is facing an accusation that he lobbied to get a young woman a job at City Hall while they were having a sexual relationship.The woman has claimed that Mr Johnson abused his power when he was London mayor to have a relationship with her.The prime minister allegedly secured an interview for the young Tory activist in 2008 just weeks after meeting her and bringing her back to his parliamentary office, the Sunday Times has reported.However, Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse turned her down for the role because he felt that she and Mr Johnson had become too...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Treasury
The Independent

Sri Lankan prime minister’s house set on fire amid mass protests

The prime minister of Sri Lanka’s home has been set on fire during a day of mass unrest over the country’s severe economic crisis, just hours after he announced plans to resign.Thousands of protesters had earlier breached police barricades to storm the presidential palace in Colombo on Saturday, with Ranil Wickremesinghe announcing he would step down as PM shortly afterwards.The future of Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa initially remained unclear, but as news of the fire at Mr Wickremesinghe’s private residence broke, Sri Lanka’s parliamentary speaker announced that the president had also agreed to resign – and intends to...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Hunt and Javid pledge to slash taxes in separate Tory leadership bids

Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.It comes after two serving Cabinet ministers, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job in the space of an hour.Declaring their candidacies in The Telegraph, Mr Hunt and Mr Javid both said they would not only scrap the former chancellor’s plans to raise corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April, but reduce the rate to 15%.Mr Zahawi, Rishi Sunak’s successor, had said earlier this week that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Zahawi pledges tax cuts and ‘best education possible’ as Tory leader

Nadhim Zahawi has set out a Tory leadership bid rooted in lower taxes and a “great education” for all, promising to “steady the ship” and “stabilise the economy”.The newly-appointed Chancellor argued Britons must be trusted “to do what is best for themselves”, as he warned the country had lost a sense of “boundless optimism and opportunity” that he traced back to Margaret Thatcher’s tenure.On Saturday, the former education secretary became the third serving Government minister to kick off their campaign for the top job, after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Attorney General Suella Braverman announced their intentions to run.Born in...
WORLD
The Independent

A funny old game: Euro 2022 fans mull next prime minister – and aren’t impressed by the options

Football and politics. One’s an overhyped game filled with preening prima donnas, petty rivalries and players who rarely let loyalty to the team stand in the way of personal ambition. And – you’re ahead of me, aren’t you? – football’s not much better.This week, two big stories have dominated the news: the resignation of Boris Johnson, and England beating Austria in the opening game of Euro 2022.What better way to mark the dovetailing of these two moments of national import than by going to a Euro 2022 fan park and asking supporters there: who should be our next prime minister?Might...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat highlights back story in military in pitch for top job

Conservative backbencher Tom Tugendhat has pointed to his experience in the military and special forces while selling himself as the country’s next prime minister. “I’m used to friendly fire,” the MP for Tonbridge and Malling said, recounting a near-death experience in Iraq in which a British helicopter mistakenly fired on him.
WORLD
The Independent

What the papers say – July 10

The Tory race and Boris Johnson’s demise continue to consume the front pages. The Daily Telegraph leads on Sajid Javid’s and Jeremy Hunt’s promises to cut taxes, while The Sunday Times says the Tories are tearing themselves apart over the policies. The Observer reports a “bitter” Boris...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov't amid turmoil

Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign in the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s economic crisis.Protesters who stormed the president’s official residence, his office and the prime minister’s official residence on Saturday spent the night there, saying they will stay until the leaders officially resign. Opposition lawmaker M. A. Sumanthiran said all opposition parties combined could...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy