ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Discovery of alcohol molecule in interstellar space could change understanding of life’s origin

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHEti_0gWCndTB00

Scientists have detected an alcohol molecule commonly used in hand sanitizers for the first time in interstellar space , an advance that sheds more light on the formation of organic molecules in the Milky Way galaxy .

The research, published recently in two studies in the journal Astronomy Astrophysics , identified isopropyl alcohol in a “delivery room” of stars, the massive star-forming region Sagittarius B2, located near the centre of the galaxy.

Scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany, made the findings using data from the ALMA telescope in the Chilean Atacama Desert.

Over the last five decades, researchers seeking to identify new molecules in space have so far discovered 276 specific molecule types.

The new study is the first to identify the molecule iso-propanol – the largest alcohol detected so far in interstellar space – demonstrating the increasing complexity of one of the most abundant classes of molecule found in space.

“We’re discovering molecules that are more and more complicated at the very early stages of star formation,” Rob Garrod, co-author of one of the studies from the University of Virginia in the US, said.

“Increasingly, we’re looking at a situation where life is potentially being given a head start by the chemistry happening very early on in space, before even a planet is formed,” Dr Garrod explained.

The new studies sought to understand how organic molecules form in the interstellar medium, in particular in regions where new stars are born, and how complex these molecules can be.

Scientists hope the findings could help establish connections to the chemical composition of bodies in the Solar system such as comets.

The new discovery was made possible by observing a specific star-forming region called Sagittarius B2 (SgrB2) in the galaxy where many molecules have already been detected.

While the microwave-wavelength energy emission from molecules floating around in Sgr B2 can be recognised back on Earth, scientists say these patterns can be weak and difficult to distinguish from each other.

One of the main difficulties in identifying organic molecules in starforming regions is what researchers call “spectral confusion.”

Molecules emit radiation at specific frequencies called its spectral “fingerprint” and this is known from laboratory measurements.

The bigger a molecule, the more spectral lines at different frequencies it produces, scientists say.

In a source like Sgr B2, there are so many molecules contributing to the observed radiation that their spectra overlap, making it difficult to disentangle their unique fingerprints.

But thanks to the high sensitivity and resolution of ALMA, they say it has been possible over the last decade to go beyond what could be achieved earlier.

“Our group began to investigate the chemical composition of Sgr B2 more than 15 years ago. These observations were successful and led in particular to the first interstellar detection of several organic molecules, among many other results,” Arnaud Belloche from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, said.

Propanol is an alcohol molecule containing carbon, hydrogen and oxygen atoms, existing in two forms, or isomers, depending on which carbon atom the hydroxyl functional group (-OH) is attached to.

One of these forms is normal propanol, with the -OH bound to a terminal carbon atom of the chain, and the other is iso-propanol, with the hydroxyl bound to the central carbon atom in the chain.

Researchers identified both isomers of propanol in Sgr B2 based on the ALMA dataset.

The newly-published studies are part of a long-standing effort to probe the chemical composition of sites in Sgr B2, where new stars are being formed.

Scientists hope to understand from this ongoing work the chemical processes at work during star formation.

“The star formation process is associated not just with forming very complex molecules, but it’s also important for heating them up, releasing them from the dust grains and into the gas phase where we can actually detect them,” Dr Garrod explained.

“Our theory group at UVA produces computational models of all of that solid phase and gas phase chemistry, including the release of those molecules into the gas, in order to explain the actual abundances we detect with the radio telescopes,” he added.

Researchers say there are still many unidentified spectral lines in the ALMA spectrum of Sgr B2.

In future studies, scientists hope to fine-tune the ALMA instrumentation and reduce the spectral confusion even further to allow the identification of additional organic molecules in this spectacular source.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Research#Interstellar Space#Alcohol#Molecules#Astronomy Astrophysics
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
Universe Today

There Could Be Four Hostile Civilizations in the Milky Way

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was very strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the Wow! Signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?

Archaeologists in Sichuan Province, China announced this week they have uncovered evidence of ancient efforts to commune with fairies. A cache of bronze, jade, and gold artifacts as well as evidence of ancient sacrificial rituals were unearthed. Some of the artifacts, scientists said, are one-of-a-kind objects that hint at the “fairy world” of ancient Chinese religion and thought. But if you’re picturing folk religion and Tinkerbell, think again.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy