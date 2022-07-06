ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I do what I want’: Kyrgios clashes with reporter after flouting Wimbledon’s all-white rule

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

Nick Kyrgios clashed with a reporter on Monday (4 July) after flouting Wimbledon ’s all-white clothing rule.

The Australian star wore a red cap and red Nike Jordans as he walked off Centre Court following his victory against Brandon Nakashima.

“I do what I want... I like wearing my Jordans,” Kyrgios said when asked why he flouted Wimbledon regulations.

He also denied being “above the rules” but said he’ll wear “triple whites” instead next time.

Kyrgios faces Cristian Garín in the quarter-finals on Wednesday (6 July).

blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
Daily Mail

Angry Wimbledon fans slam BBC commentator Andrew Castle for calling Nick Kyrgios' run to the final 'ADMIRABLE' as he competes 'despite facing domestic assault allegations'... as viewers accuse him of 'sympathising with an aggressive bully'

Tennis fans fumed at Andrew Castle after the BBC commentator described Nick Kyrgios as 'admirable', despite acknowledging the Australian's domestic assault charges. Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal at the semi-final stage, marking his first ever final at a grand slam. The...
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
#Wimbledon#Do What I Want#Australian#Centre Court
ClutchPoints

Nick Kyrgios reveals serious effect Rafael Nadal Wimbledon withdrawal had on him

Nick Kyrgios was preparing to face off with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon semifinal. Until he wasn’t. Nadal was shockingly forced to withdraw from the tourney with an abdominal injury, presenting Kyrgios with a walkover win to the final. However, the Australian tennis star was anything but pleased about it. Just […] The post Nick Kyrgios reveals serious effect Rafael Nadal Wimbledon withdrawal had on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Independent

Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead...
The Independent

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios due to abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury.Nadal played through pain and defied the pleas of his family to quit during his five-set win over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The 36-year-old revealed an abdominal injury had got “much worse” during Wednesday’s match, with the Spaniard unsure if he would be fit enough to face Kyrgios on Friday.Nadal underwent a scan on Thursday and although he appeared on the practice courts at the All England Club that afternoon and took part in a light session, he later confirmed at a press conference that he...
The Associated Press

Djokovic tops Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon, 21st Slam trophy

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting, constantly chattering Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive championship at the All England Club, seventh overall there, and 21st from all Grand Slam tournaments. “It’s weird. I felt like he didn’t do anything amazing today,” said the unseeded Kyrgios, offering an assessment with which some might not concur, given that Djokovic accumulated 31 winners and merely eight unforced errors over the last two sets, while facing zero break points in that span.
ESPN

3 Tunisian tennis umpires banned for match-fixing

LONDON -- Three lower-level tennis chair umpires from Tunisia have been banned for match-fixing after being found guilty of deliberately inputting the wrong scores during matches. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday that Majd Affi was banned for 20 years after being found guilty of 12 charges relating to...
hypebeast.com

Novak Djokovic Defeats Nick Kyrgios to Win 21st Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic bested Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 to win his 21st overall Grand Slam and fourth consecutive Wimbledon titles. The Serbian tennis player, who previously missed the 2022 Australian Open, returned victorious and defeated Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). This gives Djokovic his seventh singles title and 21st Grand Slam win, inching closer to Roger Federer’s total of eight and Rafael Nadal’s total of 22, respectively. He also joins Pete Sampras, Federer and Bjorn Borg as only the fourth male tennis player to win four straight Wimbledon titles.
The Independent

