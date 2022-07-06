‘I do what I want’: Kyrgios clashes with reporter after flouting Wimbledon’s all-white rule

Nick Kyrgios clashed with a reporter on Monday (4 July) after flouting Wimbledon ’s all-white clothing rule.

The Australian star wore a red cap and red Nike Jordans as he walked off Centre Court following his victory against Brandon Nakashima.

“I do what I want... I like wearing my Jordans,” Kyrgios said when asked why he flouted Wimbledon regulations.

He also denied being “above the rules” but said he’ll wear “triple whites” instead next time.

Kyrgios faces Cristian Garín in the quarter-finals on Wednesday (6 July).

