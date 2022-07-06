ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kubrat Pulev intends to ‘send Derek Chisora into retirement’ in heavyweight rematch

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Kubrat Pulev ’s promoter has said the heavyweight intends to ‘send Derek Chisora into retirement’ in this Saturday’s main event at the O2 Arena.

Pulev scored a split-decision win against Chisora in Hamburg in 2016, and now the pair will clash in London in what is a must-win fight for each of the veterans.

Briton Chisora, 38, has lost his last three bouts – all via decision – while Pulev, 41, bounced back from his 2020 knockout by Anthony Joshua with a points victory over Jerry Forrest this May.

“We are going to send Derek Chisora home early and send Derek Chisora into retirement, because what is Chisora going to do if he loses?” Pulev’s promoter Ivaylo Gotsev told Boyle Sports Boxing .

“It’s going to be a hard one to come back from, it’s a must-win for both guys. This fight is not going the distance – that’s what we are training for. Chisora’s style will make the fight very exciting, he’ll keep coming, but he’ll play into Kubrat’s hands. Kubrat has an awesome jab and will keep Chisora at bay, but we’ve worked on some surprises.

“So, don’t be surprised to see a brawl in the centre of the ring. We are coming forward, too. Kubrat has plenty in his artillery. Remember, against ‘AJ’, Kubrat was only at 40 per cent of his physical conditioning – having just come out of Covid with all the symptoms – and still went nine rounds against the world champion, so that was pretty unbelievable.

“This time all the stars have aligned and he’s in the best shape of his life. It’s winner takes all here, and Kubrat wants to make a statement in London for the British fans against a very exciting and tough opponent.”

Gotsev also said Pulev will target a world title fight after facing Chisora.

Pulev has twice fought for world titles, losing on both occasions. In 2014, the Bulgarian was knocked out by Wladimir Klitschko in the fifth round. In 2020, he was stopped by Joshua in Round 9.

Those results mark the only losses of Pulev’s professional career.

