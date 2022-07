The Rev Al Sharpton has called on Russian authorities to put the fate of Brittney Griner above the concerns of “national boundaries”.Speaking in Chicago alongide the player’s wife, Cherelle Griner, the veteran civil rights activist said Ms Griner was a “champion” whose talents were recognised internationally.He said the 31-year Phoenix Mercury centre and two-time Olympic gold medalist had spent far too being detained in Russia and that it was time to bring her home.“She didn't see Russian fans any different than American fans,” Mr Sharpton said, a day after Ms Griner appeared in court where she pleaded guilty...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO