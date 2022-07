COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People are dying on Colorado Springs roads more than in 2021, and possibly as much as during the deadliest year ever. Colorado Springs Police data shows 25 traffic deaths thus far in 2022. That’s three more than the same time last year, when 22 traffic deaths were reported thus far. If the alarming trend keeps up, 2022 could be on the same track as 2020 when a record-breaking 51 traffic deaths were recorded in the city.

