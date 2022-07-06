ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This classic mirrorless camera for YouTubers just hit its lowest-ever price

By Mark Wilson
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been looking for a mirrorless camera that has the video chops to be your YouTube channel's new workhorse, you should definitely check out Adorama's new deal on the Panasonic Lumix GH5. The classic video camera is down to its joint lowest-ever price of $1,297 (down from $1,597)...

