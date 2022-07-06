ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Greene, Reyes lead Tigers to 3rd straight win over Guardians

By Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Cleveland Guardians 11-4.

Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series.

Greene had a pair of doubles, while Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice.

Drew Hutchison got his first victory since last Sept. 25, allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits in five innings.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill surrendered six runs — three earned — in four innings.

