Greene, Reyes lead Tigers to 3rd straight win over Guardians
DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Cleveland Guardians 11-4.
Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series.
Greene had a pair of doubles, while Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice.
Drew Hutchison got his first victory since last Sept. 25, allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits in five innings.
Guardians starter Cal Quantrill surrendered six runs — three earned — in four innings.
