Evansville, IN

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago

(WFIE) - We are on alert for excessive heat today. We'll have what you need to know all throughout Sunrise. We have new information on...

www.14news.com

14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for excessive heat again today. We’ll have everything you need to know all this morning. Two Evansville men have been indicted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and making fentanyl-laced pills. They’re each facing 10 years to life in prison. New are details emerging...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Storms Friday, cooler and drier for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stationary front was stalled along the Ohio River on Friday. Showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and move along the stalled front. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds will be possible Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only rise into the lower 80s. Skies will clear by Saturday evening and lows will drop into the lower 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Hot and humid conditions return for much of next week, with only scattered showers possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that hit the Tri-State on Thursday night left one Evansville family with some roof and siding damage to their barn. Brandon Wortman lives out by North High School. He says he’s lived there since 2002, but the barn was built in the 1800s. Thursday’s strong winds forced a large section of the roof to blow off his barn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

OPD arrest 19-year-old wanted in several cases

Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers. Police: Guns, ammo found at suspect's home in Perry Co.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Heat wave breaks with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early morning showers and storms brought light rain across much of the Tri-State. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday night, Friday and early Saturday. The updated US Drought Monitor has expanded the moderate drought category to include most of the Tri-State. Daily highs on Friday and Saturday will be highly dependent on when and where the thunderstorms develop. Generally, it will be hot and humid again on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. By Saturday, a weak cold front will cut the humidity and help drop high temps into the middle 80s. The cooler temps will be short-lived, as highs will return to the middle 90s for the first part of next week. Scattered storms possible later next week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville residents question safety of police chases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late-night crash after a brief police chase has some residents who were in the suspect’s path concerned about how close they were to danger. [PREVIOUS: Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash]. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashed through a telephone...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Drums on the Ohio returns to the Reitz Bowl

Vigil being held for boy killed in fireworks incident. FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway. Evansville Regional Airport gets $3.4 million grant to improve terminals.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mt. Vernon double murder trial moved to January

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial date for the man accused in a Mount Vernon double murder has been moved. [ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple]. Austin Kusturin was arrested after John and Elizabeth Hall were found dead in their home on Melody Lane in November of 2021.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
14news.com

P.M. Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Excessive Heat Warning was dropped but remains in place in western Kentucky until 9:00 p.m. A rare...morning round of showers and scattered thunderstorms this morning over portions of the viewing area. There is a slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs drop into the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early in the evening as lows drop into the upper 70s. P.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
14news.com

PCSO: Ferdinand man arrested for attempted murder in Perry Co.

Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers. Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Deaconess Aquatic Center first opened to the public back in October, and it’s been a big hit for the city of Evansville. With the timing of its opening though, the facility had yet to host the Annual City Swim Meet, but that can now be checked off the list.
WEHT/WTVW

License plate readers installed on Evansville highways

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has 55 new investigation tools to fight crime. The police department placed 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) throughout the city. The purpose of the ALPRs is to capture images of vehicles that have been in the area of shots...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Madisonville Police Department has new text-to-911 feature

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department says they now have a text-to-911 feature. However, they want to remind the community this feature is to be used only if you are unable to call 911. You can learn more about the feature on the department’s Facebook page.
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

14 News anchor Breann Boswell throws first pitch at Otters game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our very own 14 News evening co-anchor Breann Boswell made her introduction to the Tri-State area this weekend. Breann threw out the first pitch before the Evansville Otters squared off against the Florence Y’alls at Bosse Field on Saturday night. 14 News Chief Meteorologist Jeff...
EVANSVILLE, IN

