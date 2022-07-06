ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

17-year-old dead after Tuesday night shooting near downtown Minneapolis

By Mark Freie
 3 days ago

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old male dead near downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

According to police, gunfire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment near Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died. The 16-year-old's conditions remains unknown but he was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a fight inside an apartment lobby preceded shots being fired.

The 17-year-old's death marks the 45th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Minneapolis, MN
