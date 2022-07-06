ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Deadline to Register for Missouri’s August Primary is Here

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MISSOURINET) – Today is the deadline if you want to vote...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

THE EGGLESTON REPORT – TWO BIG VETOES

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) Governor Parson vetoed two bills, a move that has quite a few people perplexed or upset. The first veto was of HB2090. This bill would have (1) given income tax refunds in 2022 to many Missourians, (2) relieved wedding venue businesses of over-zealous regulations from the Dept. of Revenue, and (3) disallowed any Covid-vaccine mandates for state government workers. In his statement, the governor said he did not like that the tax refunds would only go to the middle class. Under HB2090, the refunds would have been given to those who paid income tax and made less than $150,000/year. Those who make so little that they don’t pay income tax and those who make more than $150,000 would not have received the rebate, which bothered the governor.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

24-Hour Waiting Period for Abortions Now in Effect for Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa’s attorney general says a 24-hour waiting period for abortions will be enforced statewide starting Friday. On June 17th, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 24 hour waiting period for an abortion was constitutional. Iowa abortion providers began scheduling two appointments, at least a day apart — the first to certify the patient had an ultrasound and was given the option to see the image and the second for abortion. This week, the Iowa Supreme Court rejected the governor’s request to reopen the case so the court could consider a new legal standard making it harder to find other abortion restrictions unconstitutional. By refusing to rehear the case, that has cleared the way for the 2020 law requiring the 24 hour waiting period for abortions to take effect.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Releases Revenue Report

Missouri’s net revenue collections for June were up over 20 percent when compared to last year. The year-to-date revenue for the fiscal year was also up substantially when compared to this time in 2021. The Missouri Budget Department report net general revenue collections for June of 2022 of $1.47...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Downgraded In Latest Drought Monitor Map

This week’s US Drought Monitor now shows about one-fifth of Missouri territory in moderate drought. The Drought Monitor is released each Thursday morning and includes rainfall collected through the previous Tuesday. Moderate drought is the first of four drought phases. Missouri’s drought territory increased by 12 points and is now realized in about 20 percent of Missouri. Much of Missouri’s new moderate drought territory came from pre-drought conditions being downgraded. Missouri’s pre-drought territory actually went down by about 9 percent. The map did show the first indication of severe drought in Howell, Oregon, and Ripley Counties in extreme southern Missouri. That area accounts for 2.37 percent of Missouri’s drought map. Missouri’s 65 percent of pre-drought or worse territory includes the southern two-thirds of the state. Most of the moderate and severe drought area is in the southern quarter of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Tourism in Missouri Brought in Nearly $13 Billion During the 2021 Fiscal Year

The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the mid-1960s to withstand a strong earthquake, but many other structures in the central U.S. are not. That's concerning because the active New Madrid Fault is centered in southeastern Missouri, and experts say there's up to a 10% chance of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake or greater in the region within the next 50 years. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Airports in five Iowa Cities Splitting $27M in Federal Grants

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
northwestmoinfo.com

Report: 600,000 Iowans Could be ‘Reskilled’ and Earn More in ‘Green’ Jobs

(Radio Iowa) A new report on so-called green jobs which either directly or indirectly benefit the environment says Iowa is in an ideal position to succeed and grow in the green economy. Paula DiPerna, a consultant for WorkingNation, says 13-thousand Iowans now work in the green economy and another 600-thousand Iowans could be reskilled to join it.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 11-17

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 11. Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 12. Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Initial Report Shows Iowa State Tax Collections Grew 12.3% in Past 12 Months

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Tax payments to the State of Iowa increased dramatically in the past 12 months, far beyond expectations. The state fiscal year ended June 30th and net revenue grew by more than 12 percent. However, accounting records aren’t final yet — some tax refunds must be paid, for example. Legislative Services Agency fiscal analyst Jeff Robinson.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Houses for Sale in Iowa are Becoming Rare, Stifling Sales

(Radio Iowa) From Iowa’s biggest cities to the smallest towns, the recently-red hot housing market is cooling off considerably as the heat of summer arrives. Julie Hurt, a realtor with Century 21 Pro Link in Le Mars, says that community of ten-thousand residents has remarkably few homes for sale.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Gas Prices in Missouri Keep Dropping

(MISSOURINET) – The average price of unleaded regular gas as of yesterday in Missouri is $4.50 per gallon – a decline from last week’s $4.58. Marshall Griffin has details:
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
northwestmoinfo.com

Jennifer Renae (Jenny) Tompkins

Jennifer Renae Tompkins, known to everyone as Jenny, was born May 29,1985 in St. Joseph, Missouri and passed away June 30, 2022, at her home in Indiana at the age of 37. Jenny graduated from Albany RIII, class of 2004. Jenny was a kind, loving soul, with a big heart. She would do anything for anybody, always offering encouraging words to lots of people. Jenny loved everybody! Jenny worked hard at her job and caring for her mother. She didn’t know a stranger and always kept busy with work activities.
ALBANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Driver Seriously Injured In I-29 Accident

A St Joseph driver was seriously hurt in an accident around midday on I-29. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 65 year old Randy Buckles was traveling southbound on I-29, went off the side of the roadway, into the median, and then continued into the northbound lanes of the interstate. The front bumper of his vehicle then hit a guardrail. That caused the vehicle to overturn. It also went down an embankment.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy