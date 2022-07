The rules never apply to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. It makes him the perfect face for the modern Democratic Party. Newsom has most recently been caught vacationing in Montana, which is one of the 22 states California bans state-funded travel to. Montana refuses to let men compete against women in sports, which goes against everything California liberals stand for. But Newsom decided to visit family there, and his office insists he is doing nothing wrong because it’s a personal vacation, though no one is saying whether the state is funding his security.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO