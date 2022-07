If you are considering pre-ordering the new God of War Ragnarok game launching in a few months time on November 9, 2022 you might be interested in the Collector’s Edition which is being made available when preorders open on July 15, 2022 at 10:00 am Local Time or 10am Eastern Time for North America. Sony has created an official unboxing video providing a glimpse at what you can expect in the mammoth box and features Ryan Hurst, the motion capture and voice actor of Thor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO