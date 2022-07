Registration is now open for this year’s Supplies for Scholars event taking place at various sites throughout the county from July 28 to Aug. 5. The Supplies for Scholars event has been hosted by The United Way of Delaware County since 2013 and allows county families to visit Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St. in Delaware, to receive a backpack and other free school supplies. This year’s event will he held at Willis on July 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO