Omaha, NE

JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms chances Wednesday

By Jaret Lansford
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and thunderstorms will be moving their way through the area this morning. These will not be overly strong but could have some heavier rainfall rates as they slowly make their way to the northeast....

WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat up Sunday, overnight storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies were the rule across the area this afternoon, with just a few cumulous clouds bubbling up in the heat of the day. Temperatures actually coming in slightly below average for this time of year, reaching the middle 80s around the metro. Plenty of humidity in the air bringing us heat index readings in the low 90s. That humidity not going anywhere any time soon. Temperatures will hold in the 80s for most of the evening, finally dipping into the upper 70s by 10pm.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A storm rolled into Lincoln on Thursday night, bringing such fast and heavy rainfall that some streets flooded. At 27th and Superior Streets, first responders helped out after a car got stuck in the water. And one man told Channel 8 that the water in some...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

Heavy rain projected Thursday for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Heavy rain is projected for Thursday afternoon and evening but the threat for widespread flooding is over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area is expected to see storms between 3 to 9 p.m. and "localized" flooding is possible with 1-3 inches of rain possible during persistent thunderstorms.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha opens four pools for the rest of the summer season

OMAHA, Neb. — The second half of the summer outdoor pool season kicked off Friday in Omaha. The city planned to open four outdoor pools that were closed for the first half of the summer. These include Deer Ridge, Karen, Oak Heights and Spring Lake. Several pools are also...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 8

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 8. 6. Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting. Protesters carrying signs with pro-choice messages watched as city officials and dignitaries cut the ribbon at the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall. 5....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes delays on Interstate 680 early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 680 caused backups early Thursday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just north of Pacific Street shortly before 6 a.m.. The left three lanes were closed shortly after that. At 6:33 a.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation said the West...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Several Omaha streets restricted for repairs, utility work

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers will be impacted by a handful of road restrictions. According to Omaha Public Works, several roads will be affected by various projects. Beginning Friday, South 72nd Street will be restricted southbound at Jones Street for water main repair. The restriction will be in effect for one week.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews respond to Omaha apartment fire Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in Omaha caused more than $12,000 in damage to an apartment building Thursday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to an apartment fire near 108th and Old Maple Road at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Crews could see smoke when they arrived and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Travels in the Heartland: Free and affordable Omaha area attractions that are light on the wallet

With gas prices rising and inflation impacting visits to the grocery store, people are looking for ways to save money, but still travel and have fun outings. Believe it or not, you don't need to travel far or spend much money to have fun experiences in the Omaha area. From local outdoor concerts to community festivals, there are plenty of activities that are free or affordable. Here is our look at things to check out during your Travels in the Heartland.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Gunfire Hits a Central Lincoln Home on Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Police are investigating a case where gunshots were fired and hit a central Lincoln home sometime between Thursday afternoon and evening. Investigators say they were called just before 7pm to the 900 block of South 29th Street, where they found damage to the front window of one of the homes. Officers found three suspected bullets inside the home.
LINCOLN, NE
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person injured in overnight crash near 108th and Harrison streets

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a Saturday night crash that injured one person. The crash happened near 108th and Harrison streets around midnight. Police said one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OMAHA, NE

