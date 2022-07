Chainlink 2.0 brings a new roadmap and staking to the market as we are witnessing a little bit of volatility and some performance from LINK. There could be a further push in LINK’s price after revealing the forthcoming implementation of staking the decentralized Oracle network that furnishes off-chain data required for the appropriate functioning of smart contracts. Chainlink has become a similar role for smart contracts as the TCP/IP does for the internet.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO