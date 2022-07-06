ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County woman celebrates 107th birthday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
(L-R): Lt. V. Rosen, Florence Martin, and Ofc. J. Valentine (Henry County Police Department)

HAMPTON, Ga. — A Henry County woman is celebrating another milestone birthday.

Later this week, Florence Martin from Hampton will celebrate her 107th birthday.

Mrs. Martin has spent all 107 of those years in Henry County.

Lieutenant Rosen and Officer Valentine came to celebrate with Mrs. Martin and brought her a birthday card and a few gifts.

Like any good Southern lady, Mrs. Martin had a to-do list ready to go for the officers. She had a tree limb fall during a recent storm, so she had the officers drag it over to her burn pile.

107-year-old lady has officers who came to celebrate her birthday move limb (Henry County Police Department)

Officers said Mrs. Martin enjoys having visitors and is as spry as ever.

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Martin!

©2022 Cox Media Group

IN THIS ARTICLE
