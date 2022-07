Local agencies are struggling to respond to the sharp rise in overdose deaths that has swept the entire nation since early 2020. According to data released by Allegheny County on Friday, annual overdose deaths have risen from 492 in 2018 to 719 last year. The vast majority of these were caused by combinations of multiple drugs, with fentanyl and cocaine the most prevalent substances.

