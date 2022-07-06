Tragic accident: Coroner called to death at Miami Township apartment

UPDATE: Police have released the reason the coroner was called to a Miami Township home Tuesday night.

According to an officer with the Miami Township Police Department, a man was working on his vehicle when the car slipped off the jack, landing on top of him.

A passerby saw the man and called 911 for assistance. Crews on the scene pulled the vehicle off the man, and medics attempted to provide first aid, but the officer said the man was “too far gone” to save.

Officers say there is no reason to believe this was not an accident.

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after the coroner was called to an apartment on Creekwater Drive on Tuesday night.

2 NEWS crews at the scene of the incident reported that a body could be seen in a parking lot and crime scene tape was being put up. This took place sometime before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The coroner confirmed their presence at the scene but gave no further information.

