Miami County, OH

Tragic accident: Coroner called to death at Miami Township apartment

By Katie Shatsby, Sarah Bean
WDTN
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Police have released the reason the coroner was called to a Miami Township home Tuesday night.

According to an officer with the Miami Township Police Department, a man was working on his vehicle when the car slipped off the jack, landing on top of him.

A passerby saw the man and called 911 for assistance. Crews on the scene pulled the vehicle off the man, and medics attempted to provide first aid, but the officer said the man was “too far gone” to save.

Officers say there is no reason to believe this was not an accident.

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after the coroner was called to an apartment on Creekwater Drive on Tuesday night.

2 NEWS crews at the scene of the incident reported that a body could be seen in a parking lot and crime scene tape was being put up. This took place sometime before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The coroner confirmed their presence at the scene but gave no further information.

2 NEWS has reached out to Miami Township police and is awaiting a response.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

WHIO Dayton

Hours-long SWAT incident at Moraine apartment complex ends; suspect at large

MORAINE — UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. SWAT was called to an apartment complex in Moraine Saturday morning after a domestic violence suspect refused to surrender to officers. According to police, members of Kettering Regional SWAT were called to the 3600 block of Pinnacle Road in the Valleyview Village Apartment Complex to assist officers with a domestic violence suspect who was believed to have barricaded himself inside of an apartment following an alleged domestic violence incident.
MORAINE, OH
Fox 19

Coroner IDs 16-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Colerain boy was killed in a Butler County crash on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department. It happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. in the 7400 block of River Road between US-27 and Georgetown Road. Cameron Kerkhoff was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla westbound....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Reports: Police investigating shots fired incident in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews are investigating in Dayton early Saturday morning after reports of shots fired. Crews were called to the intersection of Larkspur Drive and Almira Ave around 12:10 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting, according to emergency scanner traffic. When crews arrived on the scene they requested...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Medic call became two arrests

WAPAKONETA — A young girl pleaded with the 911 dispatcher to assist her stepmother, who was suffering from a head injury and “bleeding kind of a lot.”. Days later, the woman, Veronica Sepulveda, 35, then an off-duty Lima police officer, was charged in Auglaize County Municipal Court with resisting arrest and obstructing official business, both second-degree misdemeanors.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

1 in custody after half-hour chase ends in Dayton

A trooper attempted to stop a stolen car on I-70 Near I-75, around 1:26 p.m.. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver refused to stop, and continued driving, leading the trooper on a chase through Fairborn and into Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

