WEST ORANGE, NJ — A reunion for former members of West Orange Cabana Club, which closed in 1993, is planned for Saturday, July 23, in the picnic area of Eagle Rock Reservation. A rain date is set for the following day. The reunion will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature a memorabilia display, a recreation of the daily lineup at 1 p.m. sharp, and other games and crafts. Admission is charged for guests ages 13 and older. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase and there will be a DJ playing oldies for musical entertainment.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO