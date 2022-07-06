Commissioners OK new health coverage for county employees

BEDFORD — Faced with a potential increase of $1.2 million in annual insurance costs, the Lawrence County Commissioners voted Tuesday to change its health care insurance carrier from Anthem to United Healthcare.

The total annual cost for United Healthcare is $3,007,021, which is 6.24% less than the current cost of coverage with Anthem and 32% less than the cost of the projected increase.

The county insurance committee had been comparing plans after learning Anthem costs would increase from $3.2 million to $4.4 million.

The insurance committee also considered a proposal from IU Health. It was the cheapest of the three at $2,565,985, but the county leaders preferred United Healthcare because its coverage was nearly identical to what employees have received with Anthem.

Employees can choose from option 1 (low deductible) and and option 2 (high deductible). For individual coverage, that's $1,500/$3,500 and for family coverage it's $4,500/$10,500.

Monthly premiums based on option 1/option 2:

Employee only: $1,029/$937

Employee and spouse: $2,161/$1,969

Employee and child(ren): $1,852/$1,687

Family: $3,087/$2,812

Currently 169 people are on the county's insurance plan.

Commissioner President Rodney Fish said employees will receive enrollment information about the new plan.

With rising gas prices, Commissioners Fish, Wally Branham and Dustin Gabhart approved an increase in the county's mileage reimbursement for employees who use their personal vehicles. The new rate will be 49 cents per mile and is the same rate the state uses.

Church request

In other business, Steve Steuer from the Jehovah's Witnesses received permission for church members to stand outside the Lawrence County Courthouse one day a week offering information to those who seek it.

"We don't approach people, there's no yelling, no music. And there's no solicitation. We don't accept donations," Steuer said.

Steuer explained his church already does this in Paoli at the Orange County Courthouse, the Orleans Farmers Market and in Bloomfield.

Previously, Steuer said church members stood at the corner of 16th and I streets in front of Chase Bank. Steuer said he is hoping by moving to the courthouse grounds, volunteers can reach more people.

Steuer said the pamphlets include information to improve living standards. Before suggesting the commissioners grant a blanket approval, Fish recommended approving the request on a trial basis. Members of the church will be on the grounds Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Other business

The commissioners approved Michelle Carrico from the Southern Indiana Development Commission extending the end date of the sewer project in Judah to Sept. 21.

County attorney Dave Smith presented an ordinance confirming that the county passed an ordinance in 1991 creating an innkeeper's tax and tourism commission. Smith explained the State Board of Accounts could not find an official record of the ordinance and requested the county create and pass an ordinance. It was approved.

Department reports

Sheriff Mike Branham reported the county jail has 126 inmates, which is 70% of capacity. That includes 103 men, 23 women, five Level 6 felons, three parole holds and 12 Department of Correction holds.

Lawrence County Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said she is working on the county's hazardous mitigation plan.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.