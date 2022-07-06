ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston FD hosting free car seat checks at The Joe

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department will have its car seat check event on Wednesday.

The free event will have CFD staff and local first responders conduct courtesy car seat inspections at the Riverdogs stadium.

Car seats will be inspected by certified child passenger safety technicians on-site, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held in the stadium’s parking lot.

Those interested can sign up here .

