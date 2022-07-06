ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTM On The Road: Day 5 of the National Cherry Festival

By Lauren Creighton
 3 days ago
The National Cherry Festival continues on Wednesday with several new events to look forward to.

For the kids:

  • Fun and Games for Special Cherry Kids at the Open Space Park at 9 a.m.
  • Kids Cherry Town Fun Night at F&M Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Free Drop in Art activities at Crooked Tree Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the adults:

  • Festival Fashion Show at the Great Wolf Lodge from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All families are encouraged to check out orchard tours at the Michigan State University Horticulture Research Station and explore the GT Butterfly Experience at Clinch Park.

For more information on these events, visit here.

Join Lauren and Stephanie as they preview all of the events happening on Wednesday and Thursday!

