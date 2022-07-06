Dave Clarke's Kewanee history from the Star Courier
- The Kewanee Hospital Auxiliary will hold a Garden Walk on Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring the gardens of Jim and Charlotte Dison, Dave and Sara Boswell, Judy Johnson, and Angela Davis.
- Kewanee YMCA Flip-Tops tumbler Kari Findley captured a gold medal after winning the Level 9 age division at the USA Gymnastics Tumbling and Trampoline National Championships June 22-29 in Memphis, Tenn.
25 years ago
Saturday, July 5, 1997
- The Illinois Department Natural Resources Voyageur birch bark canoe is at Johnson Sauk Trail State Park this weekend as part of the Sauk Trail Heritage Days activities. In addition to rides on the lake in the authentic canoe, visitors may also take part in a variety of activities related to this area’s Native American history.
- The Fraternal Order of Eagles Local 982 has donated $350 to the Kewanee Park District and the Friends of Liberty Pool. The money will be used to purchase new playground equipment and to repair the roof of the girl’s changing room in the pool house at Liberty Park.
50 years ago
Thursday, July 6, 1972
- Racing the clock through the Baker Park pleasure drive is no longer advisable. Park Director Vernon “Butch” Verstraete’s newly-created park district police force has been cracking down on speeders in the parks. The seven-man force is equipped with a marked squad car and radar timing gear to catch speeders and are on duty at all hours when the parks are open. To date, they have arrested more than 20 speeders in Baker and Northeast parks. Verstraete said, “We’re not fooling around any more, Now we’re gonna get ‘em.”
- Thousands of people flocked to Bishop Hill Tuesday for the annual Fourth of July celebration. The day was arranged by the Bishop Hill Volunteer Fire Department and featured a large parade, craft demonstrations, a horseshoe pitching contest, firemen’s water fights and girls softball game played on the park diamond. The day concluded with a huge fireworks display. The gigantic traffic problem was handled throughout the day by the fire department’s traffic committee with cars parked as far as a half mile out of town.
75 years ago
Saturday, July 5, 1947
- Kewanee’s Fourth of July observance was climaxed by the most elaborate display of fireworks ever shown here and thousands of people from over the Tri-Counties area packed the public school stadium to see the big show. It is generally agreed that last night’s crowd was the largest ever in Kewanee to witness a single event. Early comers to the stadium were entertained by music broadcast from the Wanee Theater sound truck which was also used in making announcements.
- Royal Crown Cola — Best by taste test! Now back to 5 cents. Same fine quality. Same fine flavor. Same big 12 ounce bottle. L. R. Zimmerman, distributor. (According to the Star Courier archives, Lewis R. Zimmerman opened his own soft drink bottling plant in 1952 behind his residence at 414 Hollis St., after being a soft drink distributor in Kewanee for 11 years. The concrete block building that housed the plant and the residence are still there. Lewis bottled and distributed Hires root beer in 12 and 26 ounce bottles and another popular soft drink at the time called Thrill, in 10 and 32 ounce bottles. Later on he bottled and distributed other soft drink brands. The plant had a machine to crown, cork and seal the bottles and used water from a 500-foot sealed and filtered well. He also ran a fleet a trucks which distributed the soft drinks to businesses throughout Henry and surrounding counties. According to his obituary, Zimmerman retired in 1973 and died in 1993 at age 89. — D.C.)
100 years ago
Wednesday, July 5, 1922
- The Fourth of July, marked the opening of the Cash and Carry Ice Station at the corner of Vine and Central Boulevard by T. J. Boyd and son. The new store will sell ice, ice cream, pasteurized milk, and confectionaries. Yesterday, ice cream cones were given away to opening day customers.
William Thackeray, chef at the Sugar Bowl, came near to being a Fourth of July victim yesterday. He had been to Osceola to see that the celebration in that place was started off properly. Returning to this city, he was driving his Ford through the congested business district when some thoughtless patriot tossed a lighted cannon cracker (A firework consisting of a small explosive charge and fuse in a heavy paper casing) into the lap of the astonished driver. The explosion damaged Mr. Thackeray’s trousers, burned his right arm, and injured his feelings. Stopping his car, the chef arose and made a few appropriate remarks for the specific benefit of the unknown assailant, but the latter was too modest to disclose his identity. (According to an earlier edition of the Star Courier, proprietor Sam LaHood announced a tea room had been added to the Sugar Bowl Candy Kitchen on Second Street. The newly-added lunch room enabled him to “cater table d’hote lunches to ladies and businessmen, especially,” hence the need, apparently, for a chef. — D.C.)
