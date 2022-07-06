ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Dave Clarke's Kewanee history from the Star Courier

By Compiled by Dave Clarke
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 3 days ago
  • The Kewanee Hospital Auxiliary will hold a Garden Walk on Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring the gardens of Jim and Charlotte Dison, Dave and Sara Boswell, Judy Johnson, and Angela Davis.
  • Kewanee YMCA Flip-Tops tumbler Kari Findley captured a gold medal after winning the Level 9 age division at the USA Gymnastics Tumbling and Trampoline National Championships June 22-29 in Memphis, Tenn.

25 years ago

Saturday, July 5, 1997

  • The Illinois Department Natural Resources Voyageur birch bark canoe is at Johnson Sauk Trail State Park this weekend as part of the Sauk Trail Heritage Days activities. In addition to rides on the lake in the authentic canoe, visitors may also take part in a variety of activities related to this area’s Native American history.
  • The Fraternal Order of Eagles Local 982 has donated $350 to the Kewanee Park District and the Friends of Liberty Pool. The money will be used to purchase new playground equipment and to repair the roof of the girl’s changing room in the pool house at Liberty Park.

50 years ago

Thursday, July 6, 1972

  • Racing the clock through the Baker Park pleasure drive is no longer advisable. Park Director Vernon “Butch” Verstraete’s newly-created park district police force has been cracking down on speeders in the parks. The seven-man force is equipped with a marked squad car and radar timing gear to catch speeders and are on duty at all hours when the parks are open. To date, they have arrested more than 20 speeders in Baker and Northeast parks. Verstraete said, “We’re not fooling around any more, Now we’re gonna get ‘em.”
  • Thousands of people flocked to Bishop Hill Tuesday for the annual Fourth of July celebration. The day was arranged by the Bishop Hill Volunteer Fire Department and featured a large parade, craft demonstrations, a horseshoe pitching contest, firemen’s water fights and girls softball game played on the park diamond. The day concluded with a huge fireworks display. The gigantic traffic problem was handled throughout the day by the fire department’s traffic committee with cars parked as far as a half mile out of town.

75 years ago

Saturday, July 5, 1947

  • Kewanee’s Fourth of July observance was climaxed by the most elaborate display of fireworks ever shown here and thousands of people from over the Tri-Counties area packed the public school stadium to see the big show. It is generally agreed that last night’s crowd was the largest ever in Kewanee to witness a single event. Early comers to the stadium were entertained by music broadcast from the Wanee Theater sound truck which was also used in making announcements.
  • Royal Crown Cola — Best by taste test! Now back to 5 cents. Same fine quality. Same fine flavor. Same big 12 ounce bottle. L. R. Zimmerman, distributor. (According to the Star Courier archives, Lewis R. Zimmerman opened his own soft drink bottling plant in 1952 behind his residence at 414 Hollis St., after being a soft drink distributor in Kewanee for 11 years. The concrete block building that housed the plant and the residence are still there. Lewis bottled and distributed Hires root beer in 12 and 26 ounce bottles and another popular soft drink at the time called Thrill, in 10 and 32 ounce bottles. Later on he bottled and distributed other soft drink brands. The plant had a machine to crown, cork and seal the bottles and used water from a 500-foot sealed and filtered well. He also ran a fleet a trucks which distributed the soft drinks to businesses throughout Henry and surrounding counties. According to his obituary, Zimmerman retired in 1973 and died in 1993 at age 89. — D.C.)

100 years ago

Wednesday, July 5, 1922

  • The Fourth of July, marked the opening of the Cash and Carry Ice Station at the corner of Vine and Central Boulevard by T. J. Boyd and son. The new store will sell ice, ice cream, pasteurized milk, and confectionaries. Yesterday, ice cream cones were given away to opening day customers.

William Thackeray, chef at the Sugar Bowl, came near to being a Fourth of July victim yesterday. He had been to Osceola to see that the celebration in that place was started off properly. Returning to this city, he was driving his Ford through the congested business district when some thoughtless patriot tossed a lighted cannon cracker (A  firework consisting of a small explosive charge and fuse in a heavy paper casing) into the lap of the astonished driver. The explosion damaged Mr. Thackeray’s trousers, burned his right arm, and injured his feelings. Stopping his car, the chef arose and made a few appropriate remarks for the specific benefit of the unknown assailant, but the latter was too modest to disclose his identity. (According to an earlier edition of the Star Courier, proprietor Sam LaHood announced a tea room had been added to the Sugar Bowl Candy Kitchen on Second Street. The newly-added lunch room enabled him to “cater table d’hote lunches to ladies and businessmen, especially,” hence the need, apparently, for a chef. — D.C.)

Comments / 0

Related
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery

—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewanee, IL
Obituaries
Kewanee, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Henry, IL
ourquadcities.com

City puts 22 vacant lots up for bid

About once per year, the City of Galesburg offers various city-owned properties for sale. The purpose of selling the city’s surplus property is to eliminate the need for city property maintenance and to place the properties back on the property tax roll, a news release says. The City of...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Emergency personnel respond to Rock Island accident

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Johnson
Person
Angela Davis
Central Illinois Proud

I-39 bridge project to close roads starting July 11

MINONK, Ill. (WMBD) — IDOT has announced a bridge repair project that will close three roads over Interstate 39 beginning July 11 and lasting until late August. There will be three road closures between Minonk and Wenona. Those include:. Township Road 2100N at Minonk in Woodford County. County Road...
MINONK, IL
iowa.media

Scott County Dems say ‘extremists’ used ‘physical tactics’ to bully them in parade by throwing water balloons at them

The Scott County Democrats are crying foul over children throwing water balloons at them during a Fourth of July parade. “On Sunday, as the Scott County Democrats walked in the annual Bettendorf Independence Day Parade, area radicalized right extremists made a show of intimidating and bullying our members,” the Scott County Democrats wrote. “The extremists claimed it was ‘all in good fun’ — which is exactly what bullies always say.”
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
starvedrock.media

Pedestrian fatally injured at Mendota intersection Saturday

A sad situation in Mendota where a female pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle after 8:30 Saturday morning. It happened at Route 251 and Washington street. Mendota Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said the coroner was summoned. He stated the vehicle involved was a utility-type truck. Traffic was tied up for...
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Man Brought in on Warrants

Failing to show up for a court date has bought a Princeton man some trouble. On Tuesday night, Bureau County Sheriff's deputies picked up 36-year-old Aaron Hubbard at the Princeton Bible Church for failing to answer to charges running from Violating an Order of Protection, to DUI, to Failing to Reduce Speed.
PRINCETON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Usa Gymnastics#Liberty Park#Soft Drinks#Native American
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
hoiabc.com

Storm chances continue tonight and tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We have just one more day of this active weather pattern until dry, sunny and comfortable weather comes our way for the weekend. Until then, we’ll see chances for showers and storms tonight and tomorrow. Some of these may produce heavy rain and gusty winds at times.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KWQC

Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal nearly four years after little boy drowns

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Hawk Newberry’s family is still fighting for the dock at Schwiebert park to be removed after the toddler fell off the dock and drowned. The incident happened on July 24, 2018. The boy’s body was later pulled from the river near Muscatine in August 2018. Hawk’s family says they have tried contacting the city to ask that the dock be taken down or have more safety features added.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WIFR

Dixon man accused of trying to strangle family member, arrested in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Brett E. Benters, 38, of Dixon faces domestic battery, weapons and home invasion charges after allegedly breaking into a family member’s house Wednesday evening. Whiteside County deputies arrived just after 4:30 p.m. to a residence in rural Sterling searching for Benters, who was wanted in...
STERLING, IL
wvik.org

First Disaster Drill at QC Nuclear Plant Since Ownership Change

And it'll be the first test for the new owner, Constellation Energy Corporation. In February, Exelon completed the separation of its utility businesses from its power generation division. And Constellation, based in Baltimore, became owner of 75% of the Cordova nuclear plant. MidAmerican Energy owns the other 25%. In Illinois,...
CORDOVA, IL
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

703
Followers
660
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy