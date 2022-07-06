Community outreach and technology on the to-do list for Lincoln Library's new director

The Springfield City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Summer Griffith as Lincoln Library's permanent director as more than two dozen of her co-workers cheered her on Tuesday.

Griffith, 40, who joined the library as the community engagement manager in 2020, has served as acting director since Feb. 10.

The library's former director, Rochelle Hartman, was fired Jan. 20 after two and a half years.

Addressing some of the public library's technology needs and community outreach are a couple of things on Griffith's to-do list.

Funding is also an issue. With around 40 full-time and part-time employees and an annual budget of a little over $5.4 million, the library is "significantly understaffed and underserved and we want to see that go up so that we can do more for the community," Griffith said after the meeting. "The truth is we have a lot of work to do."

Any concerns that Griffith, who grew up in Springfield, didn't have a master's degree in library science were diffused before the meeting.

About a dozen of local librarians with MLS degrees supported Griffith, including former director Nancy Huntley .

Griffith is trained in trauma informed care and de-escalation. She has a master of arts degree and a bachelor of arts degree, both in communications, from the University of Illinois Springfield .

"They said very plainly what you need in library leadership is not necessarily somewhat who can catalog books, but somebody who has the experience of managing — non-profit management, governmental affairs — and has the leadership abilities I do," Griffith said.

Ward 8 Ald. Erin Conley said earlier that it was her "priority that we have someone who has a strong background in library sciences which includes formal education to lead the library."

But Conley professed that she "always keeps an open mind about such decisions" and that the credentialed librarians "spoke highly" of how things were going over the last months under Griffith's leadership.

Mayor Jim Langfelder said Griffith's communication with staff is "why she's been able to move the library in a positive direction in a short time frame."

Griffith said the library is taking steps to better train and professionalize its security staff. The library has three full-time proprietary officers.

"We know we have some challenges," Griffith said. "We want to address (them). We know there is problem behavior. We have folks use our library for nefarious purposes and (the challenge is) how we can root that out and continue to put equitable policies in place so that the whole community can visit us.

"Regardless of socioeconomic status, all people are welcome to patronize the library. You're welcome to use our computer labs. You're welcome to read books and magazines, use a quiet space to use the internet. What's not OK is, frankly, using the library for illegal purposes."

Griffith said the library continues to work with the Heartland Continuum of Care, a group of more than 20 organizations addressing the long-term needs of Springfield's homeless population.

"We know there are holes in services," Griffith said. "I will say time and time again, a library cannot solve a homelessness crisis. A library cannot solve a methamphetamine crisis. A library cannot solve an affordable housing crisis. It's not the library's job to do that. It's the community's job to do that. The library bears the burden of that, but it's not our job to solve it.

"We look forward to what (the Continuum of Care) strategic plan says. We know a low barrier day shelter is absolutely needed for our city, so we stand by those things and we'll support the agencies doing the good work, Washington Street Mission , Helping Hands. We partner with them and look for their expansion and we'll support them at any level we can because that's what's needed for the library not to be the low barrier day shelter."

A grant Griffith wrote last year has made "pop-up libraries" in wards 2, 3 and 4 a reality.

Griffith said she would like to see "micro branches" throughout the city. A Bookmobile has been funded through a trust, but in February council members voted down money to staff two Level 1 library positions.

Griffith is pushing to get all of the computers used by the public replaced.

Griffith will make $94,000.

She and her husband, Matthew Griffith, a critical care nurse at Springfield Memorial Hospital , live in Springfield and have two children.

