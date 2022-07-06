COVID-19 Vaccinators for Children Are Locally Scarce; There Are Two Shots at Finding One Here

Image via iStock.

Only a third of pharmacies in the Philadelphia region are carrying COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old.

Out of those, two of them are in Bucks County, writes Jason Laughlin for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Since federal regulations prevent children younger than three from being vaccinated at pharmacies, that leaves only three-and four-year-olds eligible to get their shots from a pharmacist.

This represents too small a population for many businesses to stock the smaller doses that are recommended for the youngest children.

As a result, the number of places where parents can get their young kids vaccinated is drastically reduced compared to the places with available vaccines for the older age groups.

Some, however, have decided to stay involved with the latest demographic to become COVID-19 vaccine eligible.

In Bucks County, these include:

Mill Street Pharmacy – 416 Mill Street, Bristol

Knights Road Pharmacy – 2788 Knights Road, Bensalem

