ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Penn State graduate Abby Fairman latest swimmer to cross Lake Erie

By Mike Copper, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6RKZ_0gWCbMW600

There was nothing remarkable about Abby Fairman's swim across Lake Erie this past Sunday beyond the fact she remarkably did it.

The lack of drama, though, was fine with the Northumberland County native and the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association crew that helped her navigate throughout her 15-hour, 27-minute, 30-second attempt.

That's how long it took Fairman, a 1999 Penn State University graduate, to complete the lake's standard 23.8-mile course from Long Point, Ontario, to North East's Freeport Beach. She finally stood on its shore around 11:30 p.m.

“It was really flat (water) and there wasn't a lot of boat traffic,” swimming association co-founder Josh Heynes said. “Towards the end of the swim, the wind rotated all around. There were northeast winds, and then all of a sudden they were (out of the) west. But it was still a great day to be in the water.”

Fairman was the first person to swim the lake since Huntington, Indiana, resident Katie Blair on Aug. 3, 2019.

Heynes, a McDowell graduate who twice completed the course, was unable to schedule attempts the past two summers because of COVID-19 mitigation regulations. The Canadian government restricted foreigners from entering the country for such non-essential pursuits.

That ban was lifted April 1.

Fairman, a Los Angeles resident, was at the top of the swimming association's waiting list for those who sought Long Point-to-Freeport attempts as of that date. She chose to try during the first day of her eight-day window the association exclusively scheduled for her.

“We started looking at the weather the Thursday before,” Heynes said. “Abby's team arrived in Erie on Saturday, and when we sat down for dinner that night, we showed her all of the different variables. A storm was supposed to be coming in late Tuesday night, so we all pretty much said it was a go (for Sunday).”

Fairman's successful attempt also allowed her to complete Pennsylvania's triple crown of open water swimming courses. Five years ago, she finished Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Marathon Swim and the Schuylkill River's Charles Bender Memorial Swim.

Second crossing scratched

Fairman was the first of original three out-of-state swimmers who were to try Long Point-to-Freeport swims this month.

However, Heynes on Tuesday said that number was down to two. He canceled the scheduled attempt for Kerry Hills, a Washington state resident who had a July 17-23 window.

Hills arranged his attempt to double as a $10,000 fundraiser for the Mary Bridge Children's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Tacoma, Washington. That unit helped Hills' daughter recover from a coma in 2011.

Heynes, though, scrapped the attempt in the name of safety for the swimmer and crew alike.

Heynes said all potential Lake Erie swimmers are sent training packets that include minimum qualification standards for those who schedule their attempt through the swimming association. The primary one is documentation of their ability to swim a minimum of 10 miles in open water in less than 6 hours.

They also must do that without the use of a wetsuit.

“We don't want to put people out in the water who aren't prepared,” Heynes said. “If you train in a pool all of the time, (open waters is) a completely different animal. It's not safe if you can't adjust to the cold (water). But really, it's not worth the time, energy and money.”

Cleveland swimmer next

The cancellation of Hills' attempt means a wait until at least July 23 for the the next Lake Erie swim attempt.

That's the first day of a new eight-day weather window for Jeanne Debonis. The Cleveland resident, at 57, would be the oldest female ever to complete one of the lake's sanctioned crossings if she swims from Long Point to Freeport.

Paula Jongerden was 49 when she swam from Presque Isle State Park to Long Point on Aug. 22, 2002, according to swimming association records. Jongerden's course measured 24.3 miles.

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNcopper.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie Featured as 'Small City to Visit' in Pennsylvania

Erie is featured in USA Today’s 10Best “10 Smaller Cities You Should Visit in Pennsylvania” article, which was published last month. The article highlights Pennsylvania communities and things to do beyond Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which the article admits often get the most attention, as well as tourist destinations like Hershey and Lancaster County.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Overboard in Ripley, NY perplexes local Fishermen

U.S. Coast Guard Captain and owner of Nemesis Sport Fishing, Joe Nemet, is still perplexed by how a boat captain in Ripley, NY, went overboard while on the waters of Lake Erie Thursday. “This seems to be a freak accident. I know the way we operate our boats, there's pretty...
RIPLEY, NY
echo-pilot.com

eFoil riders make waves, but not wakes, on Pennsylvania waterways

PITTSBURGH ― The next time you're at a lake or large stream, don’t be surprised if you see people cruising above the surface of the water. Electric foil, or EFoil, boards look like surfboards but have an electric motor and two hydrofoil wings that can lift the rider out of the water. The rider manages speed and direction with a hand-held control.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
North East, PA
City
Washington, PA
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
therecord-online.com

“Don Malinak” Day in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Thursday is the 90th birthday for retired Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak and Lock Haven Mayor Joel Long has issued a proclamation designating the day as “Don Malinak Day.”. The proclamation was released earlier in the day by City Manager Greg...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Search for missing boat captain continues in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple rescue crews staging near the Lakeside Campground near Ripley, New York as they searched the waters of Lake Erie.            According to sources close to the investigation, the captain of the boat fell into the lake about a half-a-mile from the shore and has not resurfaced. Authorities said the boater who fell overboard has […]
WKBN

Flags in Ohio and Pa. to fly at half-staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governors in Ohio and Pennsylvania have ordered all state flags and the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Highland Park shooting. The order is in accordance with the directive issued by President Joe Biden for all federal buildings.
OHIO STATE
WTAJ

New shops open at former “Calvin House” in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Café Kiros and the Laurel and Stitch Boutique are now open inside the Atlas Furniture Store, formally known as the Calvin House. A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday marked the opening of the shops. Owners say the trio of stores provide a unique shopping experience inside a unique building. Once a […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Blair
explore venango

Coroner: Two Cooperstown Residents Killed in Cochranton Crash

COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.
COCHRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Roads reopen in State College following gas leak

UPDATE: State College Police said the leak has been stopped and the roadways have reopened to their previous construction patterns. STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — State College Police are alerting the community that two State College roads are closed due to a natural gas leak. In a tweet from the State College Police, South Atherton […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water Swimming#Swimmer#Canadian
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
YourErie

Controlled burn slated for former Aviation Club

A historical piece of Millcreek Township will soon be burned to the ground…on purpose… and a new business will be taking its place. The Aviation Club on West Lake Road sits empty. It was best known as the Aviation Club, but was most recently purchased by a new company. “The plan is that the building […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead after State College construction accident

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A construction worker died Thursday evening after falling from an open window of a building. State College police were sent to assist EMS at the Days Inn demolition site at 240 South Pugh Street just after 4:30 p.m. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers was also called to the scene where […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Nursing graduates waiting to get to work say Pennsylvania is “holding us up”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- “What is the hold-up?” That’s the question many recent nursing graduates are asking in Pennsylvania. Recent nursing students say the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing is dragging its feet on issuing Temporary Practice Permits and authorizing testing and it’s preventing some nurses from starting their careers, in the midst of a nursing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy