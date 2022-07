RORK PORT, MO – A semi driver was hospitalized following an accident Tuesday night in Atchison County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Hampton, Nebraska resident Charles Janzen was southbound on I-29, 5 miles north of Rock Port just prior to 11 pm when he fell asleep. Janzen’s Peterbilt truck travelled off the side of the roadway, became airborne and struck the ground, coming to rest on its wheels.

