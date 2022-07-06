Want to see exotic animal topiaries? 25 are on the prowl at Franklin Park Conservatory

A bison from Yellowstone National Park, a Royal Bengal tiger from the Sundarbans in Bangladesh, camels of the Wadi Rum of Jordan — and other exotic animals — have invaded the grounds of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St

“Topiary Takeover,” an exhibit of about 25 animal topiaries presented in seven installations, stretches across 13 acres of the exterior area of the East Broad Street conservatory. The larger-than-life creations — representing animals found at UNESCO natural heritage sites — are built on steel frames and covered with living plants that stand in for fur, feathers, skin and scales.

The 12-by 6½-foot bison, for example, has a hump made of long blades of bronze carex, a body of brown lysimachia leaves, a face with brown reindeer moss and taxidermy eyes. He stands proudly in a field of native grasses and black-eyed Susans, replicating his natural habitat.

The two camels have hair tufts of carex and bodies covered with bronze ajuga. One stands and one sits in a desert-like setting. Visitors can climb up and sit on the standing camel and have their picture taken.

The bison and the camels, like the other topiary animals, have plastic tubing inside to occupy space, keeping the works from becoming too heavy, and reduce the number of plants required to cover the frames. Each animal has an internal irrigation system to keep its plants uniformly watered.

The other animals in the exhibit include the Royal Bengal tiger (a favorite of young visitors), an enormous Sri Lanka peacock (12 by 18 feet), a Galapagos marine iguana, pink flamingos and, in the conservatory’s North Courtyard, a Great Barrier Reef aquarium with more than a dozen fish, sea horses and jelly fish.

Each station includes information panels about the animals and their UNESCO site, audio tours and recorded music representing the animals’ countries of origin.

The creator of these “plantimals” is Brian Kocher, the conservatory’s greenhouse manager who taught himself to build topiaries beginning in 2020. There was no topiary guidebook or YouTube video to get him started.

“They’re harder than one would think,” Kocher said. “You have to build the frame and decide what plants to use and how to keep them growing.

“We started building these in the greenhouse in March (during outdoor weather unfriendly to plants) and moved them outside in May,” he said.

The conservatory decided to create topiaries to represent UNESCO sites that staffers described as “the most exceptional natural spaces in the world, characterized by outstanding biodiversity, ecosystems, geology or superb natural phenomena.”

“Topiary Takeover,” which opened in June, has been a popular attraction for the conservatory and is planned to be shown again next year (spring of 2023), according to Bonnie DeRubertis, associate director of exhibitions.

Kocher is thinking ahead. “We’ll be making some new ones,” he said.

At a glance

“Topiary Takeover” continues through Sept. 11 at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $22, or $19 for senior citizens, $15 for ages 3 to 12, $3 Museums for All cardholders. Other discounts also are available. Call 614-715-8000 or visit www.fpconservatory.org.