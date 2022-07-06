ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Why is US so 'backward, divided' when it comes to abortion, health care rights?| Opinion

By Lawson Wulsin
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBDFm_0gWCasMD00

Lawson Wulsin, M.D., is a professor of psychiatry and family medicine at the University of Cincinnati.

It has always seemed strange to me that in 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade granted a woman’s right to an abortion based on the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which protects the right to privacy.

Until recently, this decision had withstood multiple challenges over nearly 50 years, so who was I to question that strategy?

Now that the Supreme Court has declared that in the U.S., women no longer have a constitutional right to abortions, I guess it’s time to ask the obvious: Why was the right to abortion not based on the right to health care?

Every first-year law student probably knows the answer, but it’s news to me that we have a Constitution that protects the right to vote, the right to free travel, the right to bear arms, the right to privacy, and the right to education, among other rights, but not the right to health care. What kind of democracy ignores the right to health care?

We have managed to get by without guaranteeing the right of access to health care through a series of laws that expanded health care services, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act.

But the absence of a constitutional protection of the right to health care leaves it to the state legislatures to decide how each state will provide these services.

The folly of this system was never more apparent than in the early phases of our country trying to figure out over many months how to face the COVID pandemic with 50 different approaches, while countries with national health care systems jumped into action much earlier.

We paid the price with our enormous COVID death toll. Now we will revisit this chaos as the 50 states try to figure out how each will navigate the regional politics of abortion.

In 2017 and again in 2019, Rep. Betty McCollom (D-Minn.) proposed amending the U.S. Constitution with these words:

“Health care, including care to prevent and treat illness, is the right of the people and necessary to ensure the strength of the Nation. The Congress shall have power to enforce and implement this article by appropriate legislation.”

In most democracies around the world, this type of declaration carries no more partisan division than declarations about transportation or infrastructure. Health care, like education and transportation and voting, is simply one of the essential components of a democracy. No incendiary debate about it.

So, why are we in the U.S. so backward and divided in this respect? What kind of democracy ignores the right to health care?

We are the only developed country in the world where health care has been hijacked by the business of health care. We are peculiar in the way that, for most of us, our employers control our access to health care. No wonder politics has controlled health in the U.S.

COVID and the reversal of Roe convince me we need a Constitution that protects the right of every citizen to health care. It seems like a long shot that two-thirds of the Senate would ever agree to anything and that three-fourths of the states would ever ratify any amendment.

But just 20 years ago, it was a long shot to imagine gay marriage as a protected right throughout this country.

If gay marriage can be protected, why not health care? Then the protection of women’s health care will be a constitutional right.

Dr. Lawson Wulsin is a professor of psychiatry and family medicine at the University of Cincinnati.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Newsweek

Finnish Parliament Sends Powerful Roe v. Wade Message to 'American Sisters'

Women serving in Finland's parliament recently showed their support for American women affected by the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the longstanding decision that made abortion a constitutionally-protected right and left abortion laws up to the individual states. After the decision, trigger laws already in place in some states banned abortion outright, while others restricted access to the procedure. Some states however, like Kentucky and Louisiana, have blocked trigger laws that would have banned abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she’ll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Right To Health#Health Care#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Medicare#Medicaid
POLITICO

Judge lifts order against Indiana abortion procedure ban

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protection for abortion. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking...
INDIANA STATE
Salon

Army general suspended for mocking Jill Biden

A U.S. Army three-star general who was under contract as a consultant to the military after he retired has had his deal with Army suspended and is currently under investigation for a tweet mocking First Lady Jill Biden. According to USA Today, Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, who previously served...
MILITARY
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy