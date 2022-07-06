ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Going to the Westerville Music & Arts Festival? Here's ticket info, parking and more

By Cameron Teague Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDqL1_0gWCaqal00

The Westerville Music & Arts Festival is returning in person this month for the first time since 2019.

Now back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, there's an excitement around the community for the 48th annual festival.

Stacey Rusterholz, communications and community outreach manager for the Westerville Area Chamber, was once a volunteer for the festival. Now she's in charge of coordinating the festival and feels the anticipation for its in-person return on Saturday and Sunday.

"There’s been a lot of excitement and energy from our artisans and performers and community members who have been waiting for two years for this to happen again," Rusterholz said.

The festival will take place at Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

Entry is free for any child younger than 10 and is $1 for all others. Events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. each day.

Here is a list of what to expect, parking information and a look at some of the performers.

Westerville Music and Arts 2022: What to expect this year

Things will look familiar for attendees this year. There will be 29 bands, the most the event has ever featured, on three stages — main stage, community stage and the songwriter tent.

The festival will have 20 food vendors, two breweries — Land Grant and Rhinegeist — and beer sales will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday and end at 9:30 p.m. There will be no beer sales on Sunday.

There also will be a youth art show and a silent auction.

The event will be highlighted by evening concerts, including The Joint Rockers at 5:15 p.m. and the Reaganomics at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both will be on the main stage, but there will be performances on all three stages throughout the day, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The community and songwriter stages will see final acts beginning at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. respectively on Saturday.

On Sunday, performances will begin at 10 a.m. on the main stage, 10:30 a.m. on the community stage and 11 a.m. at the songwriter's tent. The final acts of the festival will begin at 2 p.m. on the main stage, featuring Lone Rover; 2 p.m. at the songwriter tent with Micah Kesselring; and the community stage final act will begin at 1:30 p.m. featuring Brickwalk Nights.

For a detailed schedule, please visit www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival.

Where to park

There are three designated parking areas for the weekend festival.

The Westerville Sports Complex at 325 N. Cleveland Ave. will be available and have a trolley to shuttle people to and from the lot.

Festival-goers can park at The Point at Otterbein/AmeriCheer at 60 Collegeview Road, as well.

Another parking area is available at the former senior center parking lot at 310 W. Main St.

A full parking map can be found at westervillechamber.com.

Cameron Teague Robinson CTeagueRob@gannett.com; Twitter: @cj_teague

At a glance

The Westerville Arts & Music Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. The event is free for children younger than 10, and only $1 for all others. There will be 29 live-music performances, more than 20 food vendors, a silent auction and a youth art show.

For more information, visit www.westervillechamber.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Recently opened restaurants in the Columbus area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. #12. Blue Agave Mexican Grill – Rating: 3 / 5 (6 reviews)– Categories: Mexican– Address: 1033 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago– Read more on Yelp #11. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Westerville to host annual event

WESTERVILLE — Fresh off the Fourth of July festivities, the city will have its 48th annual Music and Arts Festival today and Sunday. The 2022 festival is presented by the Westerville Area Chamber and is held in Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free for children ages 10 and under, but there is an entry fee for all others.
WESTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westerville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Yard: Columbus’ Destination for Over-the-Top Milkshakes

Ice cream joints are typically places where you go and get a quick snack or dessert. It’s the remedy that scratches a lil’ itch for something sweet. By that standard, The Yard Milkshake Bar isn’t really an ice cream stop. So, guests need to adjust standards appropriately. It is a place where the ice cream options will wholly displace any other plans for eating. It is a place for excess. In fact, The Yard discloses the calorie count on its offerings, and for most people, it looks like a day’s worth of eating right there.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Butter Has Arrived in Columbus

More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The End of Parking Meters in Columbus

Outdated meters have been replaced with electronic stations that allow drivers to pay from anywhere and make parking enforcement simpler. If you tried to park on the street in Columbus recently, you might have found yourself wondering where the meters went. In May, crews from the city swept through town, removing more than 3,000 parking meters.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Art Show
sciotopost.com

Jack Pine Returns to Circlevilles ArtsaRound Gallery this Summer

CIRCLEVILLE, OHIO- Local favorite and renowned glass artist Jack Pine will be exhibiting select works at the ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle in July. This show spotlights pumpkins with exceptional color combinations as well as three unique pieces for the home from Jack Pine Studios. This limited show will run weekends from July 8 through July 31 at 135 W. Main Street in the heart of historic downtown Circleville.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Cannabis Hub event-Consumption Day, in honor of Oil Day

Cannabis Hub, powered by the Cleveland School of Cannabis, at 3700 Corporate Drive Columbus, Ohio 43231. This event will include CBD, Hemp, Delta-8, vendors, industry professionals, raffles, a food truck, a Certified To Recommend physician who will be doing medical marijuana cards, and more! Click here to RSVP!
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New restaurant concept from celebrity chef opens Downtown

The chiq new restaurant from a former “Top Chef” standout has opened its doors in Columbus. Bar Cicchetti, an eatery and bar created by Chef Fabio Viviani, held its grand opening on July 2. The restaurant occupies the ground floor of the Westin Great Southern Columbus, which is located at 310 S. High St.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
visitdublinohio.com

Insiders Guide to the Dublin Irish Festival: 7 Tips to Prepare for the Weekend

Flip that calendar ahead to the first weekend of August, and draw in some thick green “X’s”. The Dublin Irish Festival is the event of the year and the biggest three-day Irish festival in the world! Attracting over 100,000 guests a year, this community-fueled celebration strives to promote and maintain its fierce Irish integrity through education, cultural awareness, music, sustainability and of course, foot-tapping fun for the whole family.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Spin

All Hail Columbus, Ohio

Poser was the film that Loose Films founder Ori Segev and creative director Noah Dixon always wanted to make. In 2014, when both were 22 years old and new graduates of Denison University — a liberal arts college 30 minutes east of Columbus, Ohio — Segev and Dixon took to Columbus to relish in the city’s arts culture. Absorbing hole-in-the-wall music venues and a myriad of genres from folk to rap, the two cozied up to local musicians as budding filmmakers, quietly planning to give the underground music scene in the aptly named Discovery City its mainstream debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy