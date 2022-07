AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A repeat visitor to the Allen & CoSun Valley media retreat, Tim Cook takes time to speak to the chiefs of other major companies in attendance, with the event used to share ideas and to broker deals. In one excursion, Cook seemingly checked out a product by a potential competitor in the automotive space.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO