Mississippi State

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic set to close in a day: CBS News Flash July 6, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi’s only abortion clinic - at the center of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision - is...

Fallout for reproductive health care in Mississippi after state's last abortion clinic shuts down

Two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Mississippi's last abortion clinic has shut down as the state imposes a near-total ban on the procedure. Isabelle Taft, community health reporter for Mississippi Today, speaks with CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Michelle Miller on the status of reproductive health care services for women in the state.
Former West Virginia legislator convicted on Jan. 6 charges mulls run against Sen. Joe Manchin in 2024

Days before he reports to prison, former West Virginia Republican state legislator Derrick Evans tells CBS News he's considering a run for federal office in 2024. Evans, the highest-ranking government official to charged so far in a Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach criminal case, resigned his seat in the state legislature shortly after his arrest in January 2021. But he said his post-prison plans include a possible run for Congress — when Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, could be seeking reelection. He believes his arrest might actually galvanize political support in a state that overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Democratic committee focused on state legislatures has record second-quarter cash haul as battle over abortion rights heads to states

Amid outrage from Democrats over the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and a series of other controversial rulings on issues such as gun rights and regulating climate change, the campaign arm of the party working to elect Democratic candidates to state legislatures across the country announced its fundraising at its fastest pace ever and broke its second-quarter fundraising record.
