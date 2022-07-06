Mississippi’s only abortion clinic set to close in a day: CBS News Flash July 6, 2022

Days before he reports to prison, former West Virginia Republican state legislator Derrick Evans tells CBS News he's considering a run for federal office in 2024. Evans, the highest-ranking government official to charged so far in a Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach criminal case, resigned his seat in the state legislature shortly after his arrest in January 2021. But he said his post-prison plans include a possible run for Congress — when Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, could be seeking reelection. He believes his arrest might actually galvanize political support in a state that overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

