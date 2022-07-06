Man arrested Following Accident in Creston
(Creston) A two-vehicle accident leads to the arrest of a Creston man.
Police say 19-year-old Adam Neal-Shepard Mcelwain faces charges of OWI after striking a parked vehicle on Sunday in Creston.
According to the report, Mcelwain, driving a 1985 Pontiac Trans Am, attempted a burnout and lost control striking a 2015 Ford F250 pickup.
Police cited Mcelwain for operating a vehicle in an erratic, reckless, negligent, and careless manner. Officers transported him to the Creston-Union County Law Enforcement Center and processed him for Operating While under the Influence.
