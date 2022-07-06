ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Man arrested Following Accident in Creston

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago

(Creston) A two-vehicle accident leads to the arrest of a Creston man.

Police say 19-year-old Adam Neal-Shepard Mcelwain faces charges of OWI after striking a parked vehicle on Sunday in Creston.

According to the report, Mcelwain, driving a 1985 Pontiac Trans Am, attempted a burnout and lost control striking a 2015 Ford F250 pickup.

Police cited Mcelwain for operating a vehicle in an erratic, reckless, negligent, and careless manner. Officers transported him to the Creston-Union County Law Enforcement Center and processed him for Operating While under the Influence.

Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Three People on Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Three people face drug-possession charges at Maple and Elm Streets in Creston. Police arrested 33-year-old Ellen Maureen Quintanilla of Lenox and 38-year-old Amanda Olivia Jones of Creston on Wednesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer this morning at Maple and Elm Streets on the exact charges. K-9 Baxo assisted at the scene.
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Pottawattamie County Man on Drug-related and Other Charges

(Creston) A Council Bluffs man faces drug possession and other charges. Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Devion Alan Geesey of Council Bluffs early this morning at Sycamore and Montgomery Streets. Police transported Geesey to the Union County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana 1st offense, Interference with Official Acts, and False Reports on a 911 call. Authorities held him on a $1,600 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between June 29 through July 7. Justin Parker, 40, of Adair, was arrested July 7th on warrants for Violation of Probation. Parker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. Brianna Long, 18, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Woman Arrested For Burglary

A Scranton woman was arrested and charged with burglary from an incident that occurred earlier this month. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Rose Lehrkamp of Scranton was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for first degree burglary and a serious misdemeanor for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness from an incident that occurred on July 5th.
SCRANTON, IA
Atlantic, IA
