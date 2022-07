Your Saturday was the hottest day so far this summer just about everywhere in the Arklatex. Saturday highs reached triple digits with record highs tied or broken. Our pesky upper-level high is still vexing us even though the bulk of it has moved west into the Rocky Mountains. A Heat Advisory for East Texas and most of NW Louisiana went into effect at 7 PM Saturday and expires at 7 PM Sunday.

