Officers from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Highway 101 north of Bakersfield June 16 with hopes of arresting one woman, Katherine Brotherton, on an active warrant issued due to her failure to report to her probation and parole officer. However, the visit was more productive than they thought it would be and five people left the house in handcuffs that day.

BAKERSFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO