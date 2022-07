Former Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Director Billy D. Austin has announced his candidacy for the Mountain Home City Clerk position for the November election. Originally from Paragould, Austin enlisted in the United States Army in 1974. He served as the Army Recruiter in Mountain Home from 1984-1988 and retired from the United States Army in 1994 in Fayetteville. Austin worked for the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department as a Sports Program Coordinator for seven years before being hired in 2007 as the Director of the Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Department where he worked until his retirement June 30.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO