Today look for some clouds in the Lower Peninsula, then some sun this afternoon. In the Upper Peninsula, call it mostly sunny all day. South of Cadillac you might see a quick passing shower. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s in the U.P...and from the low 70s to low 80s in the northern Lower. Light wind 5-15 mph from the northeast.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO