Charleston, SC

North Charleston picked for NY tech firm's sales office

By Jodi Shafto jshafto@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York-based technology company that provides "internet of things" devices for airports, hospitals and other commercial buildings has selected the Charleston region as the home for its new national sales office. Kontakt.io said it plans to hire 10 to 15 workers for immediate positions as sales account executives...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

Mass. firm moving HQ to Charleston after $8.3M office, $12M hotel deals

A Massachusetts real estate businessman fed up with vagrants and crime at some of his Northeast apartment properties recently bought a downtown Charleston office building and is moving his headquarters to the Lowcountry. He also added a Mount Pleasant hotel to his holdings. Vaios Thomas Theodorakos, CEO of VTT Management,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Preserve trees along I-26 gateway into Lowcountry

I am writing in response to a recent Post and Courier article, “SCDOT moves tree cutting further north along I-26.”. When I first drove into Charleston in 1983, I remember being struck by the beauty and uniqueness of Interstate 26 as the entranceway to the Lowcountry, as it was framed by trees and seemingly traveling back in time.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

7623 Hillandale Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

As you pull up to your new home you'll notice it perched on a high .23 acre lot where flood ins. isn't needed. Enter the home and enjoy the hardwood floors spanning throughout the main level where you'll also find 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Make your way through the LR and enter the DR & open kitchen layout just before stepping down into the bonus room and oversized owner's suite both of which have their own wood burning fireplaces! Enjoy the open feel that the high ceilings and natural light provide.Exit through the back and you can enjoy evenings on your patio or tinkering in your workshop. And all of this for under $300K!A $1 000 Lender Credit is avail. & will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use seller's preferred lender.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Aspiring physician achieves national recognition for his art

A local child's free-form doodling through the years has led Berkeley Center for the Arts (BCA) student Hunter Joel Chandler to hone his natural creative skills and recently attain the prestigious honor of representing South Carolina as one of the winners of the 41st Annual Congressional Art Competition in Washington D.C.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Alex Pringle

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BERKELEY IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2021-CP-08-00226 NOTICE OF HEARING Road/Route SC 27 Project ID No. P032002 Tract 17 Berkeley County Condemnor, VS. Alex Pringle, Landowner(s). And John Doe and Mary Roe, representing all unknown Persons, having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in or to, or lien on the lands described Herein, including all unknown heirs of Alex Pringle, deceased, Unknown Claimant(s) ______________________ TO: THE LANDOWNER(S) ABOVE-NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the Order of Reference to the Master-in-Equity for Berkeley County filed in the above-captioned matter, a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM before The Honorable Dale Van Slambrook, Master in Equity, Berkeley County Judicial Center, 300-B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, 29461. Be present if so minded. FULLER LAW, LLC s/ Collin H. Fuller __________________ Collin H. Fuller, Esquire State Bar No. 103439 145 River landing Drive, Suite 101 B Charleston, SC 29492 843) 277-0013 telephone cfuller@fullerlawsc.com Attorney for Condemnor Berkeley County Charleston, SC July 6, 2022 Charleston, South Carolina AD# 2011418.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Life aboard a boat is half joy and half headache

The characteristics of the Charleston real estate market translate to the water – a desirable location drawing transplants who boost the demand for limited inventory, exacerbated by supply chain issues and permitting delays, all driving prices through the roof. That means new boat prices have spiked, when you can...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake living in Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner is a growing town located 35 miles from Charleston, quietly tucked from the hustle and bustle of the city. This quaint corner of the Upstate boasts a large lake, Lake Moultrie, along the north portion of the town. With a rich town history, you may know Moncks Corner...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

Notice of Abandoned Vehicles: To whom it may concern: Vehicles listed below were removed from the City of Charleston & North Charleston, Charleston County, South Carolina. They are presently located at 3601 Meeting st rd suite J North Charleston SC,29405 and are in the possession if Chief's Towing llc , Attempts to locate the owner (s) have been unsuccessful. The Vehicles are deemed abandoned under SC section 28-15-10 and will be disposed of if not redeemed. This notice is given pursuant to SC Law. 2006 Dodge Grand caravan/2D4GP44L06R713083; 1994 Ford Explore/ 1FMDU32X9RUC63705; 2000 Ford Ranger/1FTYR14VXYTA08735; 1999 Ford Explorer/1FMYU24X5XUB45365; 2014 Ford Focus 1FADP3F23EL251629. AD# 2011509.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

2601 Riverridge Court, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Perfect opportunity for an Investor!Second floor condo conveniently located within walking distance to shopping dining and entertainment. HOA covers exterior maintenance and landscaping.TENANTS are currently in place until January 2023. Currently paying $1 200 monthly. *Being Sold AS-IS*
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Lowcountry Arts and Events

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/calendar. Today. Gospel Fest 2022. What: Enjoy a day of gospel music featuring Grammy nominatee Melvin Crispell III. There will be food...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: 'Later, gator.' Police catch, release perp in new neighborhood.

Charleston police picked up the suspect on a front porch in South Pinepoint, where he’d been lurking around scaring people. It was just another routine trespassing bust, another Monday night in May. But instead of taking this guy to jail, the officers drove him to a nearby gated community with a lake the size of a shopping center.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Why Confederate flags are flying in the middle of Charleston Harbor

Charleston’s contradictions often are clearly visible from the city’s harbor. Near the historic district, which has benefited from stringent preservation efforts over many decades, new hotels and apartment buildings rise. The soon-to-open International African American Museum located on Gadsden’s Wharf confronts Confederate flags flying above Castle Pinckney on Shutes Folly in the middle of the harbor.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

5213 Forest Oaks Drive, Hollywood, SC 29449

Impeccable Craftsman style home located in the upscale golf community of Stono Ferry! Custom built in 2015 by New Leaf Builders this wonderful property backs to the 17th green of the award winning Links at Stono Ferry golf course and is situated on a beautifully landscaped .3 acre lot. Designed with an open layout this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home offers great flow for living and entertaining. The main floor features a comfortable living area with gas fireplace and cozy window seat gorgeous kitchen w/large island dining area powder room pantry and laundry room. There is also a 3-season room that overlooks the lushly landscaped backyard and golf course. Featuring EZE Breeze windows this indoor/outdoor living space will become one of your favorite rooms to spend time in! Also located on the first floor is the spacious primary suite featuring 2 walk-in closets each with custom closet system large ensuite with garden tub tiled shower dual vanities and separate access to the 3 season room. Located on the 2nd floor is a spacious loft and 2 additional bedrooms each with a full bath and large closet. Property is located in an X flood zone so no flood insurance is required! Neighborhood amenities include a pavilion Jr. Olympic Swimming Pool tennis and pickleball courts playground and polo field. Stono Ferry is a gated golf and equestrian community located just 30 minutes from Historic Downtown Charleston and is home to Charleston's premier social event the Annual Steeplechase! Easy access to restaurants shopping beaches and Charleston International Airport.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

New downtown Charleston restaurant opening soon in former Trattoria Lucca space

Former McCrady’s chef de cuisine Daniel “Dano” Heinze and his wife Bethany have set an opening date for Vern’s, their neighborhood restaurant housed in the Cannonborough-Elliottborough corner building once occupied by Trattoria Lucca. After completing renovations at the 1,427-square-foot space located at 41 Bogard St., the...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 7/18, Karen Drawdy

All Safe Storage - Bacons Bridge located at 1025 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, SC 29485 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storageauctions.com (http://www.storageauctions.com) and will end at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 18, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Karen Drawdy 0319 Misc Items AD# 2011449.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Breanna Green as the Coastal Regional Center Employee of the Year. Green has worked for the agency for five years and is assigned to the high behavioral women’s unit. She works with individuals who are diagnosed with both developmental disability and mental illness. Green displays an exceptional level of teamwork and compassion for those in her care.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Berkeley Observer

1 Dead On U.S. Hwy. 52 Crash, SCHP Says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 52 near Jessamine Drive – two miles west of Moncks Corner. According to SCHP, the driver on U.S. Highway 52 when...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

