North Charleston picked for NY tech firm's sales office

Impeccable Craftsman style home located in the upscale golf community of Stono Ferry! Custom built in 2015 by New Leaf Builders this wonderful property backs to the 17th green of the award winning Links at Stono Ferry golf course and is situated on a beautifully landscaped .3 acre lot. Designed with an open layout this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home offers great flow for living and entertaining. The main floor features a comfortable living area with gas fireplace and cozy window seat gorgeous kitchen w/large island dining area powder room pantry and laundry room. There is also a 3-season room that overlooks the lushly landscaped backyard and golf course. Featuring EZE Breeze windows this indoor/outdoor living space will become one of your favorite rooms to spend time in! Also located on the first floor is the spacious primary suite featuring 2 walk-in closets each with custom closet system large ensuite with garden tub tiled shower dual vanities and separate access to the 3 season room. Located on the 2nd floor is a spacious loft and 2 additional bedrooms each with a full bath and large closet. Property is located in an X flood zone so no flood insurance is required! Neighborhood amenities include a pavilion Jr. Olympic Swimming Pool tennis and pickleball courts playground and polo field. Stono Ferry is a gated golf and equestrian community located just 30 minutes from Historic Downtown Charleston and is home to Charleston's premier social event the Annual Steeplechase! Easy access to restaurants shopping beaches and Charleston International Airport.

