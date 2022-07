Evelyn L. Zifcak, 94, of Burrillville, passed away peacefully July 5 at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Pascoag, R.I. She was the daughter of the late John and Alice Whitaker Gartland. She was born in January of 1928 in the Western Hotel, located in the village of Nasonville, R.I. Where she grew up.

